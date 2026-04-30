Maranda Kearse to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maranda Kearse, a legal nurse consultant and healthcare advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on utilizing professional expertise to secure justice and advocating for the vulnerable within the healthcare system.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Kearse will explore the vital role of minimum standards of care as a benchmark for medical accountability. She breaks down how translating complex medical records into actionable roadmaps for legal professionals can empower patients and their families.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how to find their voice and utilize their unique skills to make a meaningful impact in their industry.Maranda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/maranda-kearse

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