SINQ Announces Development of Digitally Administered Private-Credit Financing Framework for Sinclair Copper Mine

Above-ground copper oxide ore and on-site field operations at the Sinclair Copper Mine in Namibia, supporting project development

Starseed Global subsidiary advances structured, asset-backed financing approach tied to above-ground copper resources in Namibia

The development of SINQ reflects a disciplined approach to capital formation, aligning asset-backed resource development with structured, transparent administrative systems” — Samad Davis

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SINQ , a wholly owned subsidiary of Starseed Global , today announced the development of a digitally administered private-credit financing framework designed to support the advancement of the Sinclair Copper Mine in Namibia. The structure is intended for eligible institutional, sophisticated, and professional participants and is anchored by substantial above-ground copper oxide ore associated with the project, providing a defined asset base for a disciplined capital formation strategy.The SINQ framework is designed to align traditional private-credit economics with modern administrative infrastructure. Core financing terms are expected to be documented through conventional, non-transferable legal agreements, while a digital registry and smart-contract-supported administration layer may be used to support recordkeeping, participant onboarding, reporting visibility, and operational transparency. The structure is not intended to replace legal documentation or applicable regulatory requirements, but to improve administrative efficiency within a controlled financing process.The underlying asset base is tied to the Sinclair Copper Mine, a long-standing copper project with a defined development pathway. The presence of above-ground copper oxide ore provides a tangible and accessible resource component that may support project advancement, including processing and future commercial activity, subject to operational, technical, and market conditions.Positioned for participants focused on mining, critical minerals, commodity-linked finance, and asset-backed opportunities, SINQ reflects a structured approach to capital formation within the mining sector. The framework is designed to align capital with a clearly scoped resource base and a defined operational objective: advancing the project toward production, processing, and commercial copper sales.In addition to its financing structure, SINQ incorporates a digitally administered layer intended to support transparency and operational visibility throughout the lifecycle of the framework. This includes the use of digital systems to facilitate recordkeeping, participant management, and reporting processes, while maintaining alignment with traditional legal and regulatory standards. The integration of these systems is intended to enhance administrative clarity without altering the fundamental legal nature of the financing structure.Eligible parties seeking additional information may submit inquiries through the official SINQ and Starseed Global websites, where access to further materials and participation steps are provided through a controlled process, including verification and onboarding requirements.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities or investment products. Any participation, if available, will be limited to eligible parties and conducted in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and formal documentation.About SINQSINQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Starseed Global focused on developing a digitally administered private-credit financing framework tied to the advancement of the Sinclair Copper Mine in Namibia. The framework is designed to align traditional legal documentation with modern administrative infrastructure, including digital registry support for recordkeeping, onboarding, reporting visibility, and operational transparency.About Starseed GlobalStarseed Global is a technology and resource-development company focused on structured innovation across mining, commodities, and digital infrastructure. Through SINQ, the company is advancing a disciplined financing framework intended to support resource development through asset-backed structures, controlled participation pathways, and modern administrative systems.For Additional Information:Media Contact:Sajana MathewChief of Staffea@starseedglobal.comRelease Coordination:Bespoke Media Marketing

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