Edge AI Hardware Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Edge AI Hardware Market Report 2026_Segment Edge AI Hardware Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Edge AI Hardware Market Regional Share 2026_Region

The Business Research Company's Edge AI Hardware Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Edge AI Hardware market to surpass $27 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Hardware Support Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $33 billion by 2030, with Edge AI Hardware to represent around 82% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Edge AI Hardware market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Edge AI Hardware Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the edge AI hardware market in 2030, valued at $11 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of leading semiconductor companies and AI technology providers across the United States, rising adoption of edge AI across consumer electronics and industrial applications, increasing deployment of AI-enabled IoT devices, strong investments in advanced chip design and edge computing infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives and funding programs promoting AI and semiconductor innovation.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Edge AI Hardware Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the edge AI hardware market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to high adoption of AI-powered consumer devices, rapid expansion of autonomous systems and smart infrastructure, strong presence of leading AI chip manufacturers and cloud-edge ecosystem players, growing demand for edge AI in defense and surveillance applications, and increasing investments in hyperscale data centers supporting edge-to-cloud integration.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Edge AI Hardware Market In 2030?

The edge AI hardware market is segmented by component into processor, memory, sensor, and other components. The processor market will be the largest segment of the edge AI hardware market segmented by component, accounting for 54% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The processor market will be supported by increasing demand for AI accelerators and neural processing units (NPUs), rapid advancements in low-power high-performance chip architectures, growing deployment of AI workloads at the edge, rising integration of heterogeneous computing cores, and increasing adoption of specialized AI chips in automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation applications.

The edge AI hardware market is segmented by device type into smartphones, cameras, robots, wearables, smart speakers, and other device types.

The edge AI hardware market is segmented by end user into consumer electronics, smart home, automotive, government, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, construction, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Edge AI Hardware Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the edge AI hardware market leading up to 2030 is 23%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Edge AI Hardware Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global edge AI hardware market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape IoT-enabled edge computing adoption, semiconductor industry growth opportunities, 5G-enabled connectivity expansion, real-time analytics and on-device intelligence capabilities, and integration of AI into autonomous and industrial systems across the global technology ecosystem.

Growing Demand For IoT Based Edge Computing Solutions - The growing demand for IoT-based edge computing solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the edge AI hardware market by 2030. Enterprises and industries are increasingly deploying connected devices that require real-time data processing, low latency, and enhanced data privacy, which cannot be efficiently achieved through centralized cloud systems alone. Edge AI hardware enables on-device intelligence in IoT ecosystems such as smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare monitoring, and smart cities. This shift is driving demand for energy-efficient processors, sensors, and AI-enabled modules capable of handling localized computation. Manufacturers are therefore investing in scalable and high-performance edge AI chipsets tailored for IoT applications. As a result, the growing demand for IoT-based edge computing solutions is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Opportunities In Semiconductor Companies - The increasing opportunities in semiconductor companies are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the edge AI hardware market by 2030. The rapid evolution of AI workloads, coupled with the need for specialized hardware such as GPUs, NPUs, and AI accelerators, is encouraging semiconductor firms to develop advanced chip architectures optimized for edge deployment. Companies are investing heavily in R&D, advanced node manufacturing, and heterogeneous integration technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power AI solutions. Additionally, the expansion of fabless semiconductor models and strategic collaborations across the value chain are accelerating innovation and commercialization. Consequently, the increasing opportunities in semiconductor companies are projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Rising Adoption Of 5G Networks - The rising adoption of 5G networks is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the edge AI hardware market by 2030. The deployment of 5G infrastructure enables ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and reliable connectivity, which are essential for real-time AI applications at the edge such as autonomous vehicles, smart surveillance, and industrial automation. The combination of 5G and edge AI allows faster data processing closer to the source, reducing dependence on centralized cloud systems. This is increasing demand for advanced edge hardware capable of handling high-speed data streams and AI inference workloads. As 5G adoption expands globally, the integration of edge AI hardware into connected ecosystems is expected to accelerate significantly. Therefore, the rising adoption of 5G networks is projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Edge AI Hardware Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the processor, memory, sensor, and other components market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-performance AI processors, growing deployment of intelligent sensors across IoT and industrial applications, rising need for fast and efficient memory solutions to support real-time AI workloads, and continuous advancements in semiconductor technologies enabling compact, energy-efficient, and scalable edge AI hardware solutions. This momentum reflects the growing adoption of distributed AI computing, expansion of connected devices, and increasing need for low-latency processing, accelerating growth across the global edge AI hardware ecosystem.

The processor market is projected to grow by $9 billion, the memory market by $3 billion, the sensor market by $3 billion, and the other components market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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