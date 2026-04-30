Vaulted Named Raleigh-Durham HubSpot User Group Leader

HubSpot has named Raleigh-based marketing agency Vaulted as leader of the Raleigh-Durham HubSpot User Group, organizing quarterly events for the region.

We want people to feel that in-the-trenches camaraderie that drives real growth, and we're committed to bringing compelling programming and events that make this community worth showing up for.” — Matthew Deal

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaulted, a Raleigh marketing , design, and development agency , has been officially approved by HubSpot as the leader of the Raleigh-Durham HubSpot User Group (HUG). The designation positions co-founders Matthew Deal and Emily Davidson to organize and lead community programming for HubSpot users across the region, beginning with a series of quarterly events focused on platform updates, marketing strategies, and sales techniques.HubSpot User Groups are peer-led communities organized by HubSpot-approved leaders in cities across the globe, designed to connect local users through shared learning, networking, and practical skill development. Each chapter operates as a dedicated forum where marketers, sales professionals, and operations teams can exchange real-world insights on the platform.Vaulted's inaugural programming will center on quarterly events covering new HubSpot platform updates, shared marketing and sales techniques, and actionable strategies attendees can apply directly to their organizations. The format is designed to combine structured learning with open peer discussion, giving Triangle-area professionals a recurring touchpoint for staying current on the platform. Additional event details, including dates and registration information, will be announced at vaulted.co and on HubSpot event channels."Being named the Raleigh-Durham HUG leader is an exciting opportunity to help foster a real sense of community among HubSpot users in our region," said Matthew Deal, co-founder and CMO of Vaulted. "We want people to feel that in-the-trenches camaraderie that drives real growth, and we're committed to bringing compelling programming and events that make this community worth showing up for.

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