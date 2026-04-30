Anxiety Checklist Launches App Designed for Real-Time Panic Relief, Not Content Overload
When anxiety hits, you need clarity, not content. This app delivers real-time support and tools to regain control and build lasting calm.
Unlike traditional mental health apps that focus on content libraries, Anxiety Checklist is built around how anxiety actually shows up in real life: sudden, overwhelming, and often without warning.
At the core of the app is a simple idea: support people in the exact moment they need it, then guide them toward long-term recovery.
Built for the Moment Anxiety Hits
The app centers around a “SOS Panic Button,” allowing users to instantly access support depending on what they’re experiencing:
- If anxious → guided Cognitive Behavioral Therapy journaling to reframe thoughts
- If panicking → grounding affirmations and calming audio to stabilize immediately
These features are available forever for free, removing friction when help is needed most.
From Immediate Relief to Lasting Change
Beyond crisis support, the app helps users understand and reduce anxiety over time with structured tools, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) exercises
- Exposure therapy with step-by-step “fear ladders”
- Belief experiments to challenge anxious thinking
- Guided grounding techniques, meditation, and hypnosis
The app also includes expert-led video classes, covering both panic attacks and foundational CBT principles.
A Different Philosophy: Clarity Over Overwhelm
“Most anxiety apps felt overwhelming when I was already anxious,” said founder Romain Brabant.
“They offered more content, more features, more things to do… when what I needed was something simple, structured, and calming.”
Anxiety Checklist was designed to be intentionally minimal and practical, avoiding feeds, streaks, or gamification.
Early Traction and User Behavior
Since its initial release, the app has shown strong early signals:
- High engagement with core free features (CBT journaling and panic support)
- Strong conversion from free trial to paid users
- Early adoption driven primarily by organic channels and word of mouth
The team is currently focused on refining onboarding and expanding distribution.
Free Learning Platform: Anxiety University
Alongside the app, Anxiety Checklist also offers Anxiety University, a free online resource designed to help users better understand anxiety, cognitive distortions, and recovery strategies. The platform complements the app by providing deeper educational content for long-term progress.
About Anxiety Checklist
Anxiety Checklist is a mental health startup focused on practical, structured tools for anxiety and panic. Founded in Dubai, the company aims to bridge the gap between immediate relief and long-term recovery using evidence-based methods like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
Romain Brabant
Anxiety Checklist
+971 58 852 2919
romain@anxietychecklist.com
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