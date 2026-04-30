Anxiety Checklist Launches App Designed for Real-Time Panic Relief, Not Content Overload

Screenshot from the Anxiety Checklist Mobile App

When anxiety hits, you need clarity, not content. This app delivers real-time support and tools to regain control and build lasting calm.

Most anxiety apps overwhelm you when you need help most. I wanted something simple that works in the moment and helps you get better over time.” — Romain Brabant

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two years of development, entrepreneur Romain Brabant today announced the official launch of " Anxiety Checklist: Calm Mind ", a mobile app designed to help people manage anxiety and panic attacks through structured, science-based tools.Unlike traditional mental health apps that focus on content libraries, Anxiety Checklist is built around how anxiety actually shows up in real life: sudden, overwhelming, and often without warning.At the core of the app is a simple idea: support people in the exact moment they need it, then guide them toward long-term recovery.Built for the Moment Anxiety HitsThe app centers around a “SOS Panic Button,” allowing users to instantly access support depending on what they’re experiencing:- If anxious → guided Cognitive Behavioral Therapy journaling to reframe thoughts- If panicking → grounding affirmations and calming audio to stabilize immediatelyThese features are available forever for free, removing friction when help is needed most.From Immediate Relief to Lasting ChangeBeyond crisis support, the app helps users understand and reduce anxiety over time with structured tools, including:- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) exercises- Exposure therapy with step-by-step “fear ladders”- Belief experiments to challenge anxious thinking- Guided grounding techniques, meditation, and hypnosisThe app also includes expert-led video classes, covering both panic attacks and foundational CBT principles.A Different Philosophy: Clarity Over Overwhelm“Most anxiety apps felt overwhelming when I was already anxious,” said founder Romain Brabant.“They offered more content, more features, more things to do… when what I needed was something simple, structured, and calming.”Anxiety Checklist was designed to be intentionally minimal and practical, avoiding feeds, streaks, or gamification.Early Traction and User BehaviorSince its initial release, the app has shown strong early signals:- High engagement with core free features (CBT journaling and panic support)- Strong conversion from free trial to paid users- Early adoption driven primarily by organic channels and word of mouthThe team is currently focused on refining onboarding and expanding distribution.Free Learning Platform: Anxiety University Alongside the app, Anxiety Checklist also offers Anxiety University, a free online resource designed to help users better understand anxiety, cognitive distortions, and recovery strategies. The platform complements the app by providing deeper educational content for long-term progress.About Anxiety ChecklistAnxiety Checklist is a mental health startup focused on practical, structured tools for anxiety and panic. Founded in Dubai, the company aims to bridge the gap between immediate relief and long-term recovery using evidence-based methods like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.

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