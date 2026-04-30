YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST Now Available on Steam

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A psychological horror experience about isolation, dread, and the fear of being watched

Built around environmental storytelling, atmosphere, and sound design, YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST focuses on slow-building tension over action. Survival depends on how well players navigate the forest’s puzzles — and how long they can hold onto reality.

Key features:

- Atmospheric pixel-art visuals

- Puzzle-driven exploration

- Seven endings shaped by player choices

- A reactive, hostile forest

- No combat — just dread

- Immersive sound design



YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST is available now on PC via Steam. Console versions are planned for a later date.

Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/4025010/YAMIGATARI_FOR3ST/

Press kit: https://drive.proton.me/urls/DN6S8Y7294#3Kt9vTXQM29m

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNR3R6dprqY



About Red Ego Games

Red Ego Games is a UK-based indie studio focused on creating atmospheric horror experiences. Known for Re:Turn – One Way Trip and Re:Turn 2, the team blends psychological horror with narrative-driven design to deliver unsettling, emotionally resonant stories that stay with players long after the credits roll.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.