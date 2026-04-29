Committee Approves Bill to Save Students Money

DENVER, CO – The Senate Education Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, to expand access to low- and no-cost college-level courses for high school students.

“Concurrent enrollment classes accelerate student learning and prepare them for future careers, whether it be public service, private sector jobs, or technical training,” Marchman said. “I’m proud to sponsor this legislation that would expand these effective and low-cost programs and create more opportunities for Colorado students to excel.”

HB26-1 078 , cosponsored by Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Weld County, would extend concurrent enrollment in Colorado to include off-campus courses offered by higher education institutions. Concurrent enrollment allows high school students to take college-level courses, saving them money and time while accelerating their degree completion. Students can typically earn high school and college credits simultaneously for certain courses.

Under current law, most off-campus courses are excluded from concurrent enrollment programs. This often means only those provided in high school classrooms or on a college campus meet the concurrent enrollment course requirements. This bill would modify the narrow requirement by allowing higher education institutions to offer off-campus courses that qualify as concurrent enrollment courses provided the courses meet state and federal requirements and accreditation guidelines.

This bill also applies to post-secondary technical and career education courses offered through area technical colleges, which are non-traditional, hands-on courses such as workshops, certificate classes, and skilled trades.