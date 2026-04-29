Cuetrak Simplifies and Accelerates Cue Sheet Delivery for Today's Productions

Music Reports' Cuetrak platform expands cue sheet management beyond film and TV to games, podcasts, fitness content, and other emerging media sectors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the complex world of music reporting and rights management, cue sheets remain the backbone of tracking song usage. They help ensure that composers, publishers, performers, and rights holders each get paid according to their split. Now that function is expanding beyond its traditional role in film and TV to other audio-visual and non-AV sectors -- like video games, connected fitness platforms, and even podcasting. Cuetrak 's cloud-based platform provides a central hub for creating, managing, and submitting cue sheets digitally. It's designed to connect rights holders, music supervisors, and content creators directly with performing rights organizations (PROs). This eliminates the traditional spreadsheets and manual tracking that can slow down reporting cycles. By accelerating and standardizing much of the process, Cuetrak reduces errors and ensures faster, more accurate payments across a variety of production types.One of the biggest challenges in rights management today is preventing royalties from disappearing into the "black box" -- the pool of unmatched or unclaimed earnings held by PROs. Royalties end up in this black box when data from cue sheets or usage data is incomplete, inaccurate, or metadata is flat out missing. By ensuring every instance of music usage is properly tracked, linked to metadata, and submitted in the appropriate formats, Cuetrak minimizes the risk of unreported performances.For music companies, this means greater transparency in royalty flows and fewer lost payments, protecting both creators and licensors from the costly data gaps that still plague many parts of the music ecosystem. While television and film remain the most familiar areas for cue sheet usage, Cuetrak's reach now extends well beyond those traditional mediums. The platform is increasingly used by creators and companies in games, audiobooks, fitness content, and podcasts.This broader adoption reflects a wider shift in the performance rights landscape, as more digital-first media producers recognize the importance of accurate music reporting and automated data delivery to PROs. Ryan Seaton, Executive Director, Audio-Visual Services at Music Reports , noted that Cuetrak partnered with a major fitness content platform to develop a hands-off cue sheet process to fulfill the client's reporting obligations.The solution was designed to compile, format, and deliver the platform's cue sheets as one essential part of a larger choreography involving licensing, reporting, and royalty accounting. This automation allowed the client to focus on their own products while Cuetrak and Music Reports ensure every track is properly reported to PROs on schedule. The project highlights how Cuetrak's adaptable infrastructure can support specialized use cases across emerging media sectors that depend heavily on consistent, compliant music reporting.Cuetrak's value grows through its deep integrations with Music Reports' industry-leading Songdex registry , which allows users to drag and drop the most current track data and composition ownership information into their cue sheets. This integration delivers unparalleled speed and accuracy, while cue sheets created in this way can then dynamically update whenever song administration or performing rights affiliations change in Songdex.These connections allow users to synchronize tracks and rights data seamlessly, reducing redundancy, and maintaining a clear record of usage across multiple environments. The result is a cleaner, more transparent metadata pipeline from content producers to licensees, to PROs, and other stakeholders.For a music ecosystem increasingly defined by diverse distribution channels and complex rights ownership structures, Cuetrak offers a welcome technological solution. Its cloud-based cue sheet management is not just a modern convenience -- it is fast becoming a necessity for maintaining accuracy, compliance, and payment efficiency when dealing with music as a part of any production.

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