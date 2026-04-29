Government advances SoNA commitments on border control and workplace compliance

Firm borders, fair laws: government delivers on SoNA commitments to restore order at ports of entry and workplaces

Government notes ongoing public discourse on immigration, particularly on issues related to illegal immigration, and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s sovereignty, security, and the rule of law, while upholding the country’s constitutional values and respect for human dignity.

Government is strengthening measures to address illegal immigration, including tightening border controls to combat unlawful entry, illicit trade, and fraudulent activities that undermine revenue collection and the rule of law. These efforts form part of a broader programme to modernise and reform South Africa’s immigration and border management system into one that is secure, efficient, and responsive to the needs of a modern economy. Key to this transformation is the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which will enhance the country’s ability to manage the movement of people in a secure, transparent, and efficient manner.

As part of ongoing reforms, Government has also taken steps to improve infrastructure at ports of entry, including the planned redevelopment of major land ports through strategic partnerships, aimed at improving security, efficiency, and service delivery.

Government emphasises that South Africa is a peaceful and responsible member of the international community, committed to maintaining strong and constructive relations with countries across the region and the world. The country remains guided by the principles of cooperation, mutual respect, and shared development, while firmly upholding the rule of law within its borders. All individuals within the country are expected to comply with the law and contribute positively to society.

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to work together with law enforcement authorities in addressing concerns related to illegal immigration and unlawful activities. Such concerns should be reported to the South African Police Service, immigration authorities, or other relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure they are addressed lawfully and effectively. In this regard, members of the public are urged not to take the law into their own hands.

To date deportations have increased by 46% and since April 2023 the newly Border Management Authority has deported 500 000 people. Immediate steps are being taken to demolish and rebuild South Africa’s six busiest land ports of entry as part of a transformative Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The six ports are Lebombo, Beitbridge, Oshoek, Kopfontein, Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg.

In addition as per President Ramaphosa’s SONA 2026 announcement the Department Labour and employment is in the process of hiring 10,000 additional permanent labour inspectors this year to strengthen enforcement of labour laws, combat exploitation, and ensure compliance alongside police and Home Affairs. This massive expansion aims to boost the existing ~2,300 inspectors and focus on auditing compliance.

Government will continue working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that immigration is managed in a manner that protects national interests and the safety of citizens, while promoting economic growth and maintaining social cohesion.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147



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