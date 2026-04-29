Daily Summary for Wednesday, April 29, 2026

The 2026 Fiscal Session has adjourned sine die. Members completed action on remaining appropriation bills and approved the Senate version of the Revenue Stabilization Act, which was signed into law by the Governor this afternoon.

The budget holds overall spending growth to $211 million over last year and focuses on targeted investments in Educational Freedom Accounts, Arkansas State Police, the Department of Correction, and higher education.

It also directs one-time surplus funds toward Medicaid sustainability, Educational Freedom Accounts, state vehicle purchases, and support for a major economic development project in West Memphis.

Following adjournment, the House convened as a caucus and elected current Speaker Brian S. Evans as Speaker-designate, selecting him to continue serving as Speaker for the 96th General Assembly.