AnyProp Partners with Pacaso to Power MLS IDX Data and Compliance

AnyProp enables Pacaso to scale nationwide by streamlining MLS data integration and compliance, supporting rapid growth of its luxury co-ownership platform.

Our momentum has been extraordinary, and partnering with AnyProp allows us to focus on curating exceptional properties while their team handles data feeds and MLS compliance.” — Marnie Blanco, SVP Industry Relations, Pacaso

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnyProp , a nationwide real estate data aggregation and compliance platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled marketplace for co-ownership of second homes. The collaboration bolsters Pacaso's rapid expansion by delivering seamless nationwide MLS data integration and regulatory compliance amid surging demand for its innovative co-ownership model.“While building my previous two proptech companies, our team experienced firsthand how difficult it is to obtain and maintain access to high-quality, normalized MLS listings data at scale,” said Lawrence Zhou, Co-Founder of AnyProp. He founded the company after realizing many brokerages and proptech players were wasting resources tackling the same common challenges: data integration, API normalization, and compliance across hundreds of markets and MLS sources.Founded in 2020 by former Zillow executives, Pacaso has revolutionized luxury real estate by making high-end vacation homes accessible through shared ownership. The company now serves nearly 1,000 households across its growing portfolio and recently introduced a first-of-its-kind 30-year mortgage product backed by a $100 million credit facility. Pacaso has raised more than $300 million in total equity funding, including an oversubscribed $72.5 million Regulation A+ round in October 2025 that attracted more than 17,500 investors—one of the largest real estate Reg A+ raises in history."Our momentum in 2025 has been extraordinary, from record-breaking funding rounds to innovative financing solutions that make luxury co-ownership even more attainable," said Marnie Blanco, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations at Pacaso. "Partnering with AnyProp streamlines our operations, allowing us to focus on curating exceptional properties for our owners while AnyProp’s team handles the intricacies of maintaining data feeds and ensuring compliance with dozens of MLS organizations."“There are still nearly 500 MLS organizations across the country, each with its own rules, data standards, and compliance requirements,” said Faye Chou, Director of Compliance and MLS Relations at AnyProp. The company works closely with clients to navigate these differences and ensure they remain in good standing with MLSs, brokerage associations, NAR, and state and local regulators.Through its partnership with Pacaso, AnyProp continues to demonstrate how its API-first platform enables innovative real estate companies to expand rapidly into new markets, reduce compliance risk, and capitalize on emerging models such as luxury co-ownership.Lawrence Zhou previously co-founded two proptech startups funded by Y Combinator and Two Sigma Ventures, which gained nationwide listings coverage after building an in-house team of licensed brokers and data engineers. Drawing on over 15 years of experience processing real estate data feeds, Zhou recognized that access to a unified, clean API represented a crucial technology hurdle for firms ranging from small brokerages to nationwide players.Today, AnyProp serves as an approved technology vendor with hundreds of the largest MLS organizations and REALTOR associations, granting qualifying brokerages and proptech firms access to real-time and historical data feeds. This infrastructure empowers partners like Pacaso to expand into new markets swiftly, capitalizing on the growing appeal of co-ownership as a smart alternative to traditional vacation home purchases.About AnyPropAnyProp is a trusted real estate technology platform built by engineers for engineers, providing unified MLS APIs and normalized property data to power faster innovation. Specializing in IDX, VOW, and BBO data models and a world-class real estate data API platform, AnyProp offers enriched datasets with verified media, location accuracy, and compliance tools to reduce risks across hundreds of markets. Serving brokerages, proptech platforms, investors, financial institutions, and specialty marketplaces in the US and Canada, AnyProp enables seamless national expansion through its API-first design and expert handling of MLS integrations. For more information, visit www.anyprop.com About PacasoCo-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacasois a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale. For more information, visit www.pacaso.com For AnyProp inquiries, please contact:Email: corporate@anyprop.comPacaso Media RelationsEmail: press@pacaso.com

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