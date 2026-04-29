Ray Lyon and his team, recently recognized as the best real estate agent in Santa Monica by Yelp and local residents As the best listing agent in Santa Monica, Ray Lyon Realty Group specializes in marketing luxury coastal properties to secure top-dollar offers. Thank you to our incredible community for voting us the top rated real estate agent in Santa Monica! Providing expert, hyper-local market strategies to Westside homeowners looking to maximize their property's value. A recent record-breaking sale in the highly sought-after North of Montana neighborhood (90402).

Ray Lyon Realty Group shares Q2 data while being celebrated by Yelp and locals as the top rated real estate and best listing agent in Santa Monica.

Ray Lyon Realty Group didn't just sell our house; they maximized our equity through unmatched local strategy. They are without a doubt the best listing agent in Santa Monica!” — M. & J. Davis, North of Montana Sellers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Lyon Realty Group Releases Q2 2026 Market Insights as Yelp Reviews and Locals Highlight Team Among Top Rated Real Estate Agent in Santa Monica As the Southern California coastal real estate market experiences a dynamic shift in inventory and buyer demand, Ray Lyon Realty Group has released its Q2 2026 Market Insights for the Westside. Coinciding with this market update, the brokerage has reached a new milestone in community recognition, earning high praise and top-tier aggregate ratings across local directories.Based on a growing consensus of five-star client testimonials and community feedback, Ray Lyon Realty Group is frequently cited as the best real estate agent in Santa Monica by Yelp and locals . This distinction reflects the team's ongoing commitment to hyper-local market analysis, transparent client communication, and rigorous negotiation standards."The Santa Monica market requires a highly strategic approach right now," said Ray Lyon, founder of Ray Lyon Realty Group. "Buyers are facing tight inventory in premium neighborhoods like North of Montana and Ocean Park, while sellers need aggressive, global marketing to maximize their equity. Our goal has always been to provide the data and strategic guidance necessary to navigate these complexities successfully."2026 Santa Monica Real Estate Market Highlights:To help locals understand the current landscape, Ray Lyon Realty Group’s latest insights highlight several key trends shaping the Westside:Low Inventory Drives Premium Pricing: A continued shortage of turnkey properties in the 90402 and 90403 zip codes has sustained higher price-per-square-foot averages.Targeted Digital Marketing is Crucial: Sellers relying solely on MLS syndication are leaving money on the table. Advanced staging and off-market networking are driving the most competitive offers.The Importance of Local Expertise: With fluctuating interest rates, buyers are relying heavily on hyper-local professionals to identify off-market opportunities and negotiate favorable terms.Because of their data-driven approach to these market conditions, Ray Lyon Realty Group has solidified its reputation as the best listing agent in Santa Monica . By utilizing targeted digital marketing and exclusive local networking, the group consistently secures top-dollar offers for their clients, outperforming average market timelines.As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, Westside residents continue to prioritize agencies with proven, community-backed results. The team's dedication to these principles has cemented their status as the top rated real estate agent in Santa Monica, serving as trusted advisors for luxury property representation across the region.For media inquiries, a copy of the Q2 Market Insights, or to schedule a private property valuation, please contact:Media Contact:2115 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405ray@raylyonrealty.com(310) 993-1065About Ray Lyon Realty Group:Ray Lyon Realty Group is a premier real estate team serving Santa Monica, Venice, Pacific Palisades, and the greater Westside of Los Angeles. Specializing in luxury listings, strategic property marketing, and buyer representation, Ray Lyon and his team provide an elite level of service backed by data, integrity, and a deep-rooted passion for the Southern California community.

538 Palisades Ave Santa Monica, CA - RARE Iconic Location $4,099,000

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