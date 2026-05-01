Steve And Gina Merritt Host NEXT LEVEL THIS IS IT Convention

Steve and Gina Merritt at The This Is It Team Next Level Convention This Is It Team Next Level Convention main stage This Is It Team Church Service at Next Level Convention This Is It Team honored a dear friend Kenneth Toure Robinson at the Next Level Convention David Schmidt speaking at The This Is It Team Next Level Convention

The Merritt’s and their team have helped LifeWave, a 21-year-old company achieve the Number One Fastest Growing Network Marketing Company in the industry.

The Next Level isn't a destination, it is a decision. It is a choice that you will make and the choice is yours. Not just to build a business, but to build a legacy.” — As Expressed During The Event

OCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Merritt and Gina Merritt host the NEXT LEVEL THIS IS IT Convention, bringing together thousands of attendees for leadership development, recognition, and vision surrounding the ongoing global expansion of LifeWave ORLANDO, FL — Steve and Gina Merritt , independent leaders within LifeWave, hosted the NEXT LEVEL THIS IS IT Convention, a large-scale leadership and training event that brought together thousands of attendees focused on personal growth, leadership development, and business expansion.The event served as a platform for sharing vision, recognizing leadership, and highlighting the continued momentum of LifeWave within the global direct selling industry. Industry data from Business For Home has recognized LifeWave among the top momentum companies, reflecting increased activity, product demand, and organizational growth.From the stage, Steve and Gina Merritt cast a long-term vision centered on leadership development and global expansion, emphasizing the importance of building people, not just businesses.A wide range of speakers contributed to the event, sharing perspectives on leadership, personal development, and entrepreneurship.Matt and Kim Curtis emphasized the importance of having a clear vision and the role belief plays in long-term success. David Schmidt, Founder of LifeWave and inventor of X39 technology, addressed the audience with gratitude and recognition for the growth taking place across the organization, highlighting the impact of focused product education and leadership systems.Additional speakers, including Terry Beatley, Scott and Renita Brannan, Mike and Sahi Hernandez, Cathie Firestone, Brooke Robinson, Rick and Brittany Francis, Meredith Berkich, Rick and Kerri Roberson, Andy and Mandy Hosier, Danny and Diane McDaniel, Joe and Chana Navarro, David and Terri Miller, Kendall Welden, and Penny Carpenter, shared personal experiences and leadership insights that reinforced the importance of consistency, personal development, and team growth.Gina Merritt delivered a keynote message focused on leadership, duplication, and the importance of structured systems in supporting organizational expansion. Her message emphasized that sustainable growth comes through developing people at every level.The event also included a moment of recognition honoring veterans, active military, law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders, reflecting the organization’s commitment to service, gratitude, and community values.A faith-based gathering held in conjunction with the event created an opportunity for reflection and personal commitment, with many attendees participating in a message centered on purpose, growth, and spiritual development.Following the convention, continued momentum within LifeWave has been observed across multiple markets, including expansion into international regions. Industry observers often associate this type of growth with strong leadership structures, product demand, and consistent field activity.About Steve and Gina MerrittSteve and Gina Merritt are independent leaders within the LifeWave distributor network. Their work focuses on leadership development, personal growth, and helping individuals build businesses through mentorship, systems, and community.About LifeWaveLifeWave is a global wellness company offering proprietary products distributed through an independent network of independent distributors worldwide. The company has been recognized by third-party organizations for its growth and momentum within the direct selling industry.

This Is It Next Level Convention

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