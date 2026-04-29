Grass Plus, Inc. Names Ryan Noel as Chief Operating Officer

Grass Plus, Inc. appoints Ryan Noel as COO, supporting continued growth across Utah landscaping, land reclamation, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

Expanding our leadership team is part of how we keep delivering results at scale — for clients who demand precision, reliability, and expertise.” — Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus, Inc. has appointed Ryan Noel as its new Chief Operating Officer. The move reflects the company’s commitment to structured leadership as it continues serving commercial, industrial, and infrastructure clients across Utah and neighboring states.

Ryan Noel steps into the COO role as Grass Plus, Inc. manages an expanding portfolio of projects spanning landscaping installation and maintenance, hydroseeding, erosion control, land reclamation, irrigation design and build, snow removal, and dump truck leasing. The company’s work reaches clients in Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho, with projects extending across residential, commercial, and large-scale infrastructure environments. Noel’s appointment gives the company stronger executive coordination as it takes on increasingly complex and large-scale work.

Those looking for landscaping services in Eden, UT or across the broader Ogden Valley area will find that Grass Plus, Inc. brings the same design-first approach to every project, residential or commercial. The team works closely with clients from the initial consultation through final installation to ensure every completed project meets both practical needs and long-term expectations.

A Message From the Owner

“Expanding our leadership team is part of how we keep delivering results at scale, for clients who demand precision, reliability, and expertise. Ryan joining as COO gives us the operational foundation to take on more significant projects without losing the hands-on quality that has defined Grass Plus, Inc. since 1993. We built this company to serve clients with real needs, from a backyard transformation to a highway corridor reclamation project, and strong internal leadership is what makes that range possible,” said Blake Buhrley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Grass Plus, Inc. is a full-service landscaping and land reclamation company headquartered at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. Founded in 1993 with the slogan “Creating Beautiful Utah Landscapes Since 1993,” the company brings over 30 years of experience to projects ranging from residential lawn installation to large-scale industrial reclamation. Grass Plus, Inc. operates across four service divisions Maintenance, Residential Install, Commercial Install, and Industrial and provides hydroseeding, erosion and reclamation services, irrigation design and installation, landscape design, snow removal, field and brush mowing, fertilization, herbicide application, and dump truck leasing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.