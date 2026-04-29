Why More Fish & Chip Lovers Are Choosing Hake Over Cod

Hake and chips

While cod has long been the traditional favourite, a growing number of customers—and leading fish & chip operators—are embracing hake as a standout alternative.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British staple of fish and chips is evolving. While cod has long been the traditional favourite, a growing number of customers—and leading fish & chip operators—are embracing hake as a standout alternative. At The Chip Shed, this shift reflects a broader focus on quality, sustainability, and delivering the best possible fish and chips experience across all locations.A Fresh Take on a ClassicHake offers a slightly different—but equally compelling—take on the traditional fish supper. With a naturally sweet flavour and a softer, more delicate texture than cod, it delivers a lighter bite while still holding up beautifully in batter.Importantly, hake isn’t a random substitute—it sits very close to cod on the seafood “family tree.” Cod belongs to the Gadidae family, while hake is part of the Merlucciidae family, with both falling under the same Gadiformes order. In simple terms, they’re close relatives. That’s why hake behaves so well as an alternative: it’s the same style of white, flaky fish, just with its own slightly softer texture and more delicate finish.When cooked fresh to order, hake produces a crisp, golden exterior with a moist, flaky centre that many customers are now actively seeking out. It’s familiar enough to feel like a classic, but different enough to offer something new.“At The Chip Shed, we’re always looking at how we can improve what we do without overcomplicating it,” says Dan Chuter, Co-Founder. “Hake gives us a brilliant alternative to cod—same comfort, slightly different texture, and something that customers are increasingly enjoying.”A More Sustainable and Cost-Effective ChoiceSustainability is playing a bigger role than ever in customer decision-making, and hake provides a strong alternative in this area. Sourced from well-managed fisheries, hake offers a more stable and responsible option alongside traditional species like cod and haddock.Alongside sustainability, hake and chips also tends to be a more cost-effective fish. With cod prices often subject to volatility due to supply pressures, hake provides operators with a more consistent and accessible alternative—without compromising on quality. For customers, this can help keep pricing fair while maintaining generous portions and high standards.“We’re seeing more customers asking questions about sourcing and sustainability,” adds Chuter. “Hake allows us to offer a high-quality product while supporting a more balanced approach to seafood—and it helps us keep things commercially sensible without cutting corners.”Made for Proper Fish & ChipsFrom a cooking perspective, hake is ideally suited to the fish and chips format. Its softer flesh cooks evenly and retains moisture well, helping to avoid dryness while still delivering that all-important flake.At The Chip Shed, where fish is cooked fresh to order in traditional beef dripping, this creates a well-balanced result—crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and full of flavour.Combined with hand-cut chips and classic sides, hake fits seamlessly into a menu built around doing the basics exceptionally well.Meeting Changing Customer ExpectationsToday’s fish & chip customers are looking for more than just tradition—they want quality, transparency, and options. Hake provides a natural extension of the classic offering, allowing customers to explore something new without moving too far from what they know and love.Importantly, it’s not about replacing cod—it’s about enhancing the experience.“Hake isn’t a substitute—it’s a genuine alternative,” says Chuter. “Some people try it once and switch. Others go back and forth. That’s exactly what we want—choice, without compromise.”Across its restaurants in the Cotswolds and Warwickshire, The Chip Shed has built its reputation on keeping things simple and doing them properly: fresh, sustainably sourced fish, cooked to order, with no shortcuts.Introducing hake is a natural progression of that philosophy—offering customers a high-quality alternative that stands on its own merits.As more people discover hake, one thing is becoming clear: the future of fish and chips isn’t about replacing tradition—it’s about evolving it.About The Chip ShedThe Chip Shed is an award-winning group of fish & chip restaurants in Stratford upon Avon , Warwick, Bourton on the Water and Cheltenham based across the Cotswolds and Warwickshire. Known for its commitment to quality, fresh ingredients, and traditional cooking methods, The Chip Shed continues to modernise the British classic while staying true to its roots.

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