Success In Business by Ekundayo George Success In Business, Your Blue-Printed Inside Guide

An authoritative, experience-driven guide that equips new and emerging business owners with the tools to start strong and sustain long-term success.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly complex and competitive business landscape, first-time entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike often face costly early mistakes that can derail long-term success. In his new release, Success in Business, Your Blue-Printed Inside Guide: Volume I - Starting, author Ekundayo George offers a comprehensive and practical framework designed to help readers build a solid foundation from day one.

Presented in a professional 8.5 x 11-inch softcover textbook format spanning 178 pages, or a pocket-sized 6.14 x 9.21-inch softcover novella format spanning 284 pages, this first installment in the five-part Success in Business series delivers a structured roadmap for launching and managing a modern enterprise. The book covers essential topics including business planning, funding strategies, project management models, sales and marketing techniques, eCommerce checkpoints, and business longevity principles. It also introduces TOP Analysis, positioned as a forward-thinking successor to traditional SWOT Analysis, giving readers a fresh lens for evaluating opportunities and risks.

Drawing on more than four decades of global experience across law, business, and government, Attorney George combines theoretical insight with real-world application. His approach integrates legal precision, operational strategy, and practical examples, ensuring that readers not only understand key concepts but can apply them effectively in real business scenarios. With an absence of unnecessary business jargon and legalese, the language is simplified, but the delivery is far from simplistic. This is no dumbing-down.

“I wanted to create a guide that minimizes avoidable errors and equips readers with clarity before they even begin,” Mr. George explains. “Too many businesses fail due to foundational missteps. This book emphasizes grounding principles that support sustainable growth.”

The book is particularly valuable for startup founders, small business owners, consultants, and professionals transitioning into entrepreneurship. Its accessible structure and actionable insights make it equally useful as both a learning tool and a long-term reference. Unique features such as integrated note pages and cross-volume navigation enhance usability, encouraging readers to actively engage with the material.

As he walks readers through the web of business in demonstrated mastery of management and strategic consulting, Mr. George's broader series expands beyond startup fundamentals, guiding readers through scaling, navigating challenges, maintaining operational stability, and sustaining long-term success. Volume I serves as the critical entry point, setting the tone for a cohesive and comprehensive business education.

With a blend of legal expertise, strategic insight, and practical guidance, Success in Business, Your Blue-Printed Inside Guide: Volume I - Starting, stands out as a valuable resource for anyone serious about building a resilient and successful enterprise.

The book, Volume I - Starting, is now available in both textbook and novella format, along with the other four volumes in the series.

The book is available at:

https://www.books.by/ekundayo-george

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

https://www.simprime-ca.com/contact, using the contact form.

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