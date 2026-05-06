eufyMake Launches 3D-Texture UV Printer E1, Now Available to Consumers

eufyMake E1, the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer

The consumer-ready E1 comes with a UV Ink Subscription Plan, with air-purification solutions and high-capacity ink system to follow

E1 represents a new chapter in personal creation. By making 3D-textured UV printing more intuitive, compact, and accessible, we’re enabling more creators to turn their ideas into reality.” — Frank Zhu, President of Smart Home at Anker Innovations

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufyMake, the personal creative tools brand from Anker Innovations, today announced the in-stock launch of the eufyMake UV Printer E1 , the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer. Designed to bring professional-quality UV printing to home, studio, and small-business creators, the category-defining E1 enables textured and full-color customization on everyday objects.Supported by more than 17,000 backers during its crowdfunding campaign, the E1 has demonstrated strong global demand for personal UV printing. With the product now available to consumers, eufyMake is also expanding its ecosystem through a new UV Ink Subscription Plan , with air purification solutions expected in Q2 and a Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) planned for Q3.“E1 represents a new chapter in personal creation,” said Frank Zhu, President of Smart Home at Anker Innovations and General Manager of eufy. “By making 3D-textured UV printing more intuitive, compact, and accessible, we’re enabling more creators to turn their ideas into reality.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe eufyMake E1 is now available at special early-access pricing from May 6 through May 20 in the US: $2,299 for the Basic Bundle, which includes the E1 UV Printer and an Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit, and $2,899 for the Deluxe Bundle, which adds a UV DTF Laminating Machine and a Rotary Printing Attachment. Following the early-access period, standard pricing will be $2,499 for the Basic Bundle and $3,299 for the Deluxe Bundle.From May 6 through May 31, customers who purchase the eufyMake E1 will receive $100 off eufyMake Care and complimentary shipping protection. Deluxe Bundle purchasers will also receive an additional Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit at no extra cost. Prices and offers may vary by region.Air Purification Solutions for Home and Studio UseFor safer and cleaner indoor operation of the E1, eufyMake plans to introduce two accessories: the Exhaust Duct Attachment Kit and the Air Purifier.Designed for semi-enclosed spaces with window access, the eufyMake Exhaust Duct Attachment Kit includes an exhaust fan and adjustable deflector to provide efficient, low-noise ventilation. The system offers three adjustable wind-speed modes optimized for standby, flat printing, and emboss printing to improve ventilation effectively.For enclosed indoor spaces without access to windows or ventilation ducts, the eufyMake Air Purifier is designed to provide enhanced air filtration during printer operation. Pricing, availability, and additional product details will be announced at a later date in Q2.UV Ink Subscription Plan and Upcoming CISSeufyMake is launching a new UV ink subscription plan designed to simplify ink replenishment and reduce long-term operating costs. The program allows customers to make a one-time subscription purchase and receive recurring deliveries at their selected intervals. Subscribers can customize quantities based on usage frequency, receive automatic delivery with priority shipping, and save up to 30% on ink costs per delivery.As part of its broader roadmap to improve the user experience, eufyMake also confirmed that a Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) is expected to launch in Q3. The new system is designed to deliver up to 50% in cost savings through a higher-capacity ink supply configuration.About eufyMakeeufyMake is an independent sub-brand of Anker Innovations, dedicated to empowering makers worldwide with personal creative tools that turn ideas into reality. Guided by its "Make It Real" mission, eufyMake believes that creativity should not be a privilege reserved for professionals. Every idea deserves to be seen and brought to life. With easy-to-use and efficient creative solutions, eufyMake enables makers everywhere to think boldly and create effortlessly within its ever-growing community of creators. Learn more at eufymake.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

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