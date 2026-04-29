RCP hosts Meet your president session for all members

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) recently hosted a Meet your president session (open to all fellows and members). Chaired by RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel, participants discussed medical training reform, artificial intelligence in healthcare, corridor care, workforce planning and much more.

RCP members discussed the Medical Training (Prioritisation) Act, with some participants raising concerns about the impact on international medical graduates (IMGs) and the lack of clarity around how NHS experience will be defined in future recruitment rounds.

‘The NHS would not function without IMGs, particularly in areas of greatest need, and we must not let people down,’ Mumtaz said, adding that while action on competition ratios for specialty training is welcome, legislation alone will not resolve wider workforce challenges.

‘The legislation may address some aspects, but it is not the full answer. We need a more comprehensive approach that supports doctors already in the system and ensures fair access to progression,’ she explained.

‘Any definition of “significant NHS experience” should be evidence based and informed by modelling of competition ratios, NHS staffing needs, patient demand and immigration patterns,’ Mumtaz added. ‘We want the government to work with royal colleges and specialist societies to develop this definition and keep it under regular review as application numbers and workforce requirements change and evolve.’

The discussion also highlighted longstanding issues within medical training, including lack of flexibility, frequent rotations and limited continuity of educational supervision for resident doctors. Members described the impact on both learning and patient care.

‘We are already haemorrhaging talented people because the system does not work well enough for modern careers and lives. That has to change,’ Mumtaz said.

Members also raised concerns about workforce and training gaps in rural, coastal and underserved areas, where limited training exposure can lead to ongoing recruitment challenges and reduced access to specialist care. The RCP continues to call for workforce planning and training posts to be better aligned with population need.

Across specialties, members highlighted persistent challenges in delivering equitable care, including difficulties securing multidisciplinary support and community services. The discussion reinforced the need for sustainable funding and greater sharing of effective models of care.

‘What we hear time and again is that some services work well, while others are still struggling for basic support. We need to spread what works and fund it properly,’ Mumtaz argued.

The conversation also addressed assisted dying legislation, with members supporting the RCP’s evidence to parliament and its focus on clinical safeguards and the importance of high-quality palliative care. Concerns were raised about the practical and ethical implications for doctors if legislation were to proceed without clearer protections.

On digital innovation, members discussed the opportunities and risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Mumtaz emphasised the need to address fundamental system issues before expecting new technologies to deliver widespread transformation.

‘If we cannot get the basics right, then AI is not going to solve everything overnight. Innovation must be introduced safely and responsibly,’ she said.

Members also returned to the issue of corridor care, which the RCP has been actively campaigning on. Mumtaz highlighted the RCP’s success in securing a commitment from NHS England to publish corridor care data from May, following sustained engagement with national leaders.

‘Corridor care is a whole-system issue, driven by pressures across patient flow, discharge and social care. Without action across the pathway, patients and staff will continue to be affected,’ she said.

The discussion also reflected the RCP’s growing international membership, with activity spanning education, training, leadership development and regional engagement across 135 countries.

Mumtaz closed by encouraging members to continue sharing their experiences and insights to inform the RCP’s policy and influencing work.

‘The insight we hear from members is vital to shaping our work and ensuring that we are advocating effectively for both doctors and patients,’ she said.