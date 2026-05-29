RCP partners with Royal College of Radiologists for the 2nd Annual Global AI Conference

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) is proud to partner with the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) for their 2nd Annual Global AI Conference, taking place on 29–30 June 2026. The 2-day event will bring together clinicians from across specialties to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can be safely and effectively integrated into clinical practice.

With the theme ‘safe and practical implementation’, this year’s conference focuses on ensuring the ethical, evidence-based use of AI to enhance patient care. As the use of AI continues to expand across healthcare systems, the event aims to equip physicians in navigating both the opportunities and challenges associated with its adoption.

The conference will feature contributions from more than 100 leading experts from across the UK and internationally. Attendees will hear from Dr Anne Kinderlerer, RCP digital health clinical lead, in her talk ‘AI and the future physician: developing digitally confident clinical leaders’. Anne will explore current levels of digital confidence and AI use among physicians, the training needed to develop future clinical leaders and the implications of AI for accountability, including what it really means to be a ‘human in the loop’. She will also discuss the regulatory frameworks required for safe adoption and the importance of clinicians co-designing AI tools to ensure that they meet real clinical need.

Other confirmed speakers include Dr Penny Dash, chair of NHS England, who will explore ‘Democratising access to high-quality care – will AI deliver or hinder?’ and Professor Alastair Denniston, chair of the National Commission for Centres of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation in AI, who will discuss the future of regulating AI in healthcare.

Designed to be both strategic and practical, the conference programme offers attendees the opportunity to gain actionable insights that they can apply within their own settings. Sessions will explore real-world applications of AI, with a focus on safety, governance and delivering meaningful benefits to patients.

Earlier this year, the RCP published its RCP view on digital and AI report, highlighting both strong clinician support for AI and significant concerns about the NHS’s readiness to adopt it safely, emphasising the need for robust digital infrastructure, clear regulation and a continued focus on patient safety.

The partnership reflects the RCP’s ongoing commitment to supporting its members in adapting to emerging technologies and shaping the future of healthcare. By convening clinicians, researchers and policymakers, the event aims to foster collaboration and ensure that AI is implemented in a way that is safe, equitable and clinically effective.

Clinicians interested in attending the conference or contributing to the innovation forum are encouraged to register and apply ahead of the closing date.

Explore the programme and register at standard rates by 8 June.