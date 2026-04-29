Operata launches 'Numéro' release for Genesys Cloud CX

In a room full of agentic AI promises, Operata delivers the observability to know if any of it is actually working.

Someone needs to be honest about whether that future is actually working for the customer. CX Observability gives contact centers visibility into every interaction, to deploy with confidence.” — Romilly Blackburn, CEO Operata

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agenda for Genesys Xperience on Tour London this week tells you everything about where the contact center industry is headed. "Stepping Boldly into an Agentic Future." "Universal Agentic Experience Orchestration." The need is genuine and the ambition is legitimate.Gartner predicts agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention by 2029. The same analyst firm also predicts over 40% of agentic AI projects will be canceled by the end of 2027 — due to escalating costs, unclear business value, and inadequate risk controls.What no session addresses is how to know whether the AI CX tooling enterprises are deploying at scale is actually working *for the customer*. Not whether the model completed a task. Whether the customer was served. When AI misfires, the cost doesn't disappear — it transfers to a human agent interaction that costs more and starts with a frustrated customer.The gap between those two predictions is exactly where Operata operates.Today, Operata announces the Numéro release for Genesys Cloud CX: deeper observability for the environment Genesys customers are running now, and the launch of a design partner program for what comes next.The gap no AI monitoring tool was built to seeA modern Genesys environment no longer runs on Genesys alone. Add virtual agents, Voice AI engines, CRM integrations, and BPO agent networks, and a single customer call can touch four or five applications before it reaches resolution. Every new AI capability added to the stack creates another surface area that platform monitoring was never designed to cover.AI CX and Voice AI platforms now ship with built-in monitoring and evaluation tools to help test and deploy in your environment. What they can't tell you is what happened between the model and the customer — or between the customer's mouth and the model's input. They were never built to measure the quality of an end-to-end call.Operata was built for that layer.What the Numéro release deliversCX Copilot gives IT and operations teams instant, plain-language answers from their own environment data. Questions that previously required a BI request and a two-week wait are answered in seconds, grounded in real technical and operational signals specific to each environment.Agent Copilot surfaces real-time guidance during live calls. A perfect response means nothing if the customer can't hear it. Where Genesys's Agent Copilot tells an agent what to say next, Operata monitors audio quality, network conditions, and environment signals during live calls — surfacing the issue and the fix while the customer is still on the line.Operata for Genesys Cloud CX deploys through a lightweight browser extension and cloud collector. No professional services required.Building what comes next with Operata design partnersVoice bot monitoring is one of the most significant capability gaps in the contact center ecosystem. Customers are looking for it, and finding that the AI CX monitoring tools available weren't built to show them the end-to-end environment. Operata is building the solution, and launching a design partner program to ensure that what's shipped is guided by the people who will use it.Operata's design partners will get early access to the capability as it's built, direct input into what gets prioritized, and a first look at the metrics that will define AI Observability in the modern contact center. The founding team at Operata came from this world: inside contact center environments, on the tools, doing the work. They know what it costs when software ships ahead of the truth."The urgency is real. Contact centers are racing to bring agentic AI alongside their human agents, but trust and performance issues are getting in the way. We've seen the trend: organizations buy into the promise of AI at scale, then look under the hood and find another piece of their multi-vendor stack instead of the outcome they were sold," said Romilly Blackburn, CEO of Operata.Available nowOperata for Genesys Cloud CX is available now with cloud collection and full access to CX Copilot and Agent Copilot.If your organization is interested in becoming a design partner to build out CX and AI Observability for your Genesys Cloud CX environment, visit https://operata.com/blog/operata-design-partner-program

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