Statement from WVDEP on Train Derailment in Bluestone River Watershed

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CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) became aware of a train derailment this afternoon near the West Virginia–Virginia border in the Bluestone River watershed and is actively coordinating with state and local partners to assess the situation.

Initial information indicates the incident occurred near the state line, with some reports placing portions of the derailment just inside West Virginia. At this time, soybean oil is the only substance confirmed to be leaking, and response crews are working to contain the material. There have been no confirmed releases of hazardous chemicals.

The WVDEP is working closely with the West Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Environmental Health Services, emergency management officials, and the railroad operator to monitor conditions and gather additional information on the contents of the affected railcars.

Local water utilities have been notified and are monitoring their systems. Based on current information, there is no indication of an immediate impact to drinking water, but the situation remains under active review.

Norfolk Southern has contractors on site conducting recovery and remediation operations, and WVDEP personnel are engaged to ensure appropriate response measures are in place.

The WVDEP will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.​​