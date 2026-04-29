Mobility Infotech Launches New Multi-City Fleet Management Feature for Uber Clone App in the UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility Infotech has announced a major update to its Uber clone app . The company has added a new multi-city fleet management feature. This tool is built for businesses that work across the United Arab Emirates. The update lets fleet owners control their work in many cities from a single dashboard. This makes it much easier for companies to grow in a busy market.The transport sector in the UAE is changing as cities get bigger. Ride-hailing is now a part of daily life for both residents and guests. Because of this, businesses feel a lot of pressure to scale up fast. They need to keep their work simple and clear. In the past, managing cars in different cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah often required many separate systems. This was hard to do, and it made it slow to make decisions.Mobility Infotech’s new upgrade puts all of these tasks into one system. Fleet owners can now track their drivers and manage bookings without switching screens. They can also watch their total earnings and change prices in real-time. This taxi dispatch software helps reduce the amount of manual work for the staff. It also helps the business respond to customers much faster.Recent data shows that the region is moving quickly. A report called "UAE Mobility and Ride Hailing Market Outlook 2025" shows that the sector is growing steadily. This is because most people use smartphones and want rides right away. The report also says that users want better service in more locations. This means fleet owners must work more efficiently to stay ahead.Another report from Frost and Sullivan looks at smart mobility in the Middle East. It points out that more money is being spent on smart transport systems. The report says that businesses need platforms that can handle a lot of work as they grow. Companies that use one central system to control everything are in a better spot to move into new cities.The Uber clone app development from Mobility Infotech is made with these needs in mind. The system has real-time tracking, flexible pricing, and clear reports. With the new multi-city feature, owners can manage each location while seeing how the whole business is doing.Mr. Saurabh Chopra, the CEO of Mobility Infotech, spoke about the new update. "Growth in the UAE mobility market is steady, but it brings many challenges," he said. "Businesses need systems that help them stay organized as they get larger. This feature gives them a clear view of all their work in one place. It makes a big difference in how they manage things every day."He also said that building an Uber clone app is not just about starting a platform. It is about making sure the tool works as the company grows. He noted that this update is based on what their clients asked for, especially those who have fleets in more than one city.The platform also lets businesses adapt to the rules of each city. Each city can have its own price list and its own rules for drivers. This makes it easy for owners to follow local laws while still holding onto the main system. The app works for many kinds of vehicles, from basic taxis to luxury cars.The UAE government also supports digital transport ideas. Their smart mobility programs want to make travel better and reduce traffic in the cities. Ride-hailing services will play a big role in reaching these goals as urban areas continue to expand.The platform from Mobility Infotech is built to help with this shift. It includes features like GPS tracking and safe ways to pay. The system is made to handle a very high volume of users at one time. This is key for companies working in busy cities.Mobility Infotech works with many clients and is seeing more interest from the UAE. New businesses want solutions that are easy to manage and ready to scale. The new multi-city fleet management tool meets that need directly. As the market grows, the focus will stay on being fast and having control. Tools that make work simple will be the most important for success in the UAE ride-hailing sector.About Mobility InfotechMobility Infotech is a leading provider of smart transport solutions like taxi dispatch software. The company specializes in building scalable ride-hailing platforms like the Uber clone app. They help businesses around the world use technology to manage fleets and grow their services.

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