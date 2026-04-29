Comer Demands All Records from Completed Internal Investigation Into Manipulated D.C. Crime Data

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform continues to investigate the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) practices related to the reporting of crime data in Washington, D.C. An Oversight Committee staff report released in December 2025 found that former MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith pressured—and at times directed—commanders to manipulate crime statistics to preserve the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital. In a letter today to MPD Interim Chief of Police Jeffery W. Carroll, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed that the Committee has learned MPD’s Internal Affairs Division has completed its investigation, which includes substantiated claims involving members of MPD’s leadership, and is now demanding all related documents and communications in MPD’s possession.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is continuing its investigation of Metropolitan Police Department’s practices regarding the reporting of D.C.’s crime data. In December 2025, the Committee released an interim staff report detailing findings that then-MPD Chief Smith ‘pressured and at times directed commanders to manipulate crime data in order to maintain the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital.’ Following the Committee’s report, [Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll] also said that an MPD independent audit team would examine crime reports to, ‘make sure they’re being classified appropriately,’” wrote Chairman Comer.

“Recently, the Committee was made aware that MPD’s Internal Affairs Department’s investigation has been completed and contains substantiated claims against individuals in MPD leadership positions. The Committee therefore seeks documents and communications to assist in its continued investigation. If MPD refuses to provide the requested documents and communications, the Committee may pursue the compulsory process to compel document production,” continued Chairman Comer.

Read the letter here.