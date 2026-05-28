Gill Announces Task Force Hearing on Fraud in Ohio’s Medicaid Waiver Program

WASHINGTON—Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses Chairman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) today announced the panel will hold its first hearing titled, “Universal Basic Fraud: Vulnerabilities in Medicaid Waiver Programs.” At the hearing, Task Force members will examine fraud in Ohio’s Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) waiver program that pays people to visit beneficiaries to perform personal care services such as cooking, cleaning, and other household chores. Recent reporting by the Daily Wire exposed how shell companies operating out of empty offices billed taxpayers for personal care services never rendered, and the Ohio state agency responsible for stopping it looked the other way.

“Our Task Force is going after institutions that stopped fearing accountability and abused the American people. Our first action is a formal investigation into one of the most egregious examples of institutional fraud in this country—a billion-dollar Medicaid scheme in Ohio that a reporter uncovered in just two months, despite the state agency responsible for stopping it having years to catch it,” said Task Force Chairman Gill. “While these fraudsters set up shell companies and billed for services never provided, the Ohio Medicaid office missed red flags and did little to stop it. Next week, our Task Force will hear from those who have exposed this scam and are working to prevent it from happening again. Accountability is here.”

In 2025, more than five million Medicaid recipients across the country received services under HCBS waiver programs, including personal care services. Taxpayers paid more than $2.5 billion for these personal care services administered between 2018 and 2024. Reports estimate that fraud in Ohio’s HCBS waiver program is potentially over $1.2 billion. A March 2025 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General report found that in Fiscal Year 2024, 36 percent of the convictions reported by state Medicaid Fraud Control Units across the country are attributed to personal care services—far more than any other program type. On May 13, 2026, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Task Force Chairman Gill launched an investigation into Ohio’s Medicaid waiver program.

WHAT: Hearing on “Universal Basic Fraud: Vulnerabilities in Medicaid Waiver Programs”

DATE: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mr. Luke Rosiak, Investigative Reporter, Daily Wire

The Honorable Michael D. Dovilla, The Ohio House of Representatives, District 17

The Honorable Keith Faber, Ohio Auditor of State

WATCH: This roundtable will be livestreamed here.