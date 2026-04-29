AHA urges Congress to advance policies that lower costs without reducing access 

The AHA submitted a statement for the record to the House Ways and Means Committee for its April 28 hearing with health system CEOs.

In the statement, the AHA outlined steps to improve health care affordability while warning against policies that could limit patient access to care.

“We understand the importance of making sure high-quality care is affordable and accessible,” AHA stated. “As such, hospitals have long been leaders in advancing meaningful solutions to complex health care challenges, including the issue of affordability. That spirit continues today as hospitals across the country work to reduce the cost of care by improving efficiency, embracing innovative technologies and redesigning how services are delivered. Many are investing in preventive care and care coordination programs that help patients manage chronic conditions, avoid unnecessary hospital visits and stay healthier at home. These efforts not only improve patient outcomes but also lower overall costs for patients, families and the health care system.”

Witnesses for the hearing included Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare; Wright Lassiter III, president and CEO of CommonSpirit Health; Brian Donley, M.D., president and CEO of New York-Presbyterian; Michael Waldrum, M.D., CEO of ECU Health; and Brad Woodhouse, president of Protect Our Care.