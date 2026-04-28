Public Input Discussions Scheduled Regarding Proposed Fish and Game Fee Amendments and Rule Changes

CONTACT:

Melissa Nemeth: (603) 271-1138

April 28, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a series of public discussion sessions throughout the Granite State May 12–May 14, and May 18, 2026. These discussions will begin at 6:00 p.m. and are designed to gather public input on two proposed license fee amendments and draft rule changes affecting designated trout ponds across the state. These initiatives were introduced at the April 21, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission meeting. Minutes from the Commission meeting can be viewed by visiting http://www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.

The four public discussion and input sessions include:

Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the City of Keene Public Library, 60 Winter Street Keene, Keene, NH.

at the City of Keene Public Library, 60 Winter Street Keene, Keene, NH. Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office, Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH.

at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Region 1 Office, Route 3, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m . at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Monday, May 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and Discovery Center, 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH.

The Department invites all outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, anglers, and members of the public who value wildlife, wild places, and conservation in New Hampshire to participate. These sessions will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and share their perspectives directly with agency leadership.

“These conversations are essential as we work to ensure that our programs, services, and management strategies remain strong and sustainable for the future,” said Stephanie Simek, Ph.D., Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “We want residents to feel heard and to know that their input plays a meaningful role in shaping how we steward the state’s fish and wildlife resources.”

As the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works in partnership with the public to:

Conserve, manage and protect these resources and their habitats

Inform and educate the public about these resources

Provide the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources

To learn more visit www.wildnh.com.