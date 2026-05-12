Texas Bitcoin Foundation and Base58 Partner to Educate Bitcoin Developers in Texas

Texas Bitcoin Foundation donates all past and future royalties of The Satoshi Papers to support the work of Base58; winds down the Foundation.

Base58 is honored to have been selected for this generous donation from the Texas Bitcoin Foundation.” — Lisa Neigut, Founder & Executive Director, Base58

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the Texas Bitcoin Foundation and Base58 School of Engineering announced a partnership to further the education of Bitcoin developers in Texas. The Texas Bitcoin Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is conducting and funding research and education about Bitcoin, will donate the proceeds from its book, The Satoshi Papers : Reflections on Political Economy after Bitcoin, to support the work of Base58, an Austin-based educational nonprofit that trains Bitcoin software engineers.The donation includes both a lump sum of royalties earned to date as well as an ongoing donation of all future royalties from The Satoshi Papers.Natalie Smolenski, Founder and Executive Director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, explained how the donation fulfills the Foundation’s mission:“The Texas Bitcoin Foundation launched in 2021 to support original research and education about Bitcoin in the state of Texas and beyond. With the publication of The Satoshi Papers in 2025, we achieved a milestone in Bitcoin history: a peer-reviewed volume of interdisciplinary social scientific research on the relationship between Bitcoin, state and society. We are thrilled to now extend that same mission to developer education. Principled engineers are the future of Bitcoin, and Base58 has been doing extraordinary work to ensure that Texas is the epicenter of the Bitcoin talent pipeline.”Lisa Neigut, Founder and Executive Director of Base58, added:“Base58 is honored to have been selected for this generous donation from the Texas Bitcoin Foundation. Base58 School of Engineering is committed to building a best in class institution for open source protocols here in Texas. This donation will help us further our work to build out our course curriculum and support more Texan educators in their pursuit of better understanding Bitcoin.”The Satoshi Papers, edited by Natalie Smolenski and published by the Bitcoin Policy Institute in 2025, represents a realization of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation’s mission in the domain of the social sciences and humanities. In 2022, the Foundation partnered with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) to launch the first professional certification program in Bitcoin mining offered by any institution of higher education anywhere in the world. In addition, through extensive writing and public speaking, the Foundation has educated policymakers and the general public about how Bitcoin acts as "freedom money" in contradistinction to CBDCs and other censorable cryptocurrencies. Now, with its contribution to Base58, the Foundation has completed its mission by extending its support to the technical education of Bitcoin protocol engineers.With its mission fulfilled, the Foundation will wind down. Smolenski expressed her gratitude and vision for the future:“The Texas Bitcoin Foundation was created by a small group of committed Bitcoiners to fill a gap in academic and professional education about Bitcoin. We said what we were going to do, and we did it. I am deeply grateful to everyone who joined us, walked with us, and supported our work over the last five years. Now that our goals have been achieved, it is time to move on to other things. There is much more to do.”For more information about the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, visit https://www.txbitcoinfoundation.org/ For more information about Base58, visit https://base58.school/

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