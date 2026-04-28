SpliceGeist Makes Landmark NAB 2026 Debut, Introducing the First Autonomous Post-Production Automation Platform

SpliceGeist SpliceGeist at the close of NAB 2026 - West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

Modular platform draws significant industry attention from major studios, streaming platforms, and post facilities at West Hall Startup Pavilion

Our logo is a ghost holding a film strip. That's not an accident. Post-production has been haunted long enough... we just happen to be the friendliest ghost in the building.” — Kit Lubold, Founder, SpliceGeist

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpliceGeist , a modular post-production automation platform developed under Mountaintop Holdings LLC , made its public debut at NAB 2026 in Las Vegas, drawing substantial interest from representatives across major studios, streaming platforms, and post-production facilities worldwide.Debuting at Booth W3601-A in the West Hall Startup Pavilion, SpliceGeist introduced itself to the industry as the first autonomous post-production platform designed to see, understand, and respond to real production conditions - without human intervention."Post-production has been held together by tribal knowledge and manual workflows for decades," said Kit Lubold, Founder of SpliceGeist and a 20-year veteran of post-production. "Every previous attempt at automation collapsed under the weight of real-world variables, because rigid rules don't survive contact with real productions. We solved that by building a system that thinks through problems adaptively, the way the artists in the room do. It can actually see the screen. The response at NAB confirmed that the industry has been waiting for exactly this."THE PLATFORMSpliceGeist is a modular platform built around a Core/Node architecture, targeting the workflows that consume the most time and resources in post-production facilities: conform, dailies, VFX tracking, and deliverables. Each module is automated, connected, and built on real-world production experience rather than theoretical workflow models.Key innovations include multi-strategy adaptive conform intelligence, visual screen validation, deep AAF effect extraction, and an integrated pipeline that connects every stage of post from onboarding through final delivery.THE SESSION - STARTUP PAVILION THEATEROn Monday April 20, Lubold presented "Haunt No More: Putting an End to Post-Production Nightmares with SpliceGeist" at the W3601 Startup Theater alongside Dr. Nichola Lubold, Research Scientist. The session traced the history of failed automation attempts in post-production and introduced SpliceGeist as the platform that finally cracked the problem - from the haunting to the exorcism.AVAILABILITYSpliceGeist is currently in active development with facility deployments planned for later in 2026. The platform is designed for air-gap capable, on-premise deployment with optional cloud sync, and is built to TPN-compliant security standards.Facilities interested in early access or licensing inquiries are encouraged to contact SpliceGeist directly.ABOUT SPLICEGEISTSpliceGeist is a modular post-production automation platform built by post-production veterans with 20+ years of hands-on facility experience. Automate the Technical. Empower the Creative.ABOUT MOUNTAINTOP HOLDINGS LLCSpliceGeist is a product and DBA of Mountaintop Holdings LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.