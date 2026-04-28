Daily Summary for Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The House is nearing the conclusion of the 2026 Fiscal Session. Members approved the Revenue Stabilization Act, establishing the state budget for Fiscal Year 2027, along with more than a dozen appropriation bills for agencies and institutions including the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Health, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and the University of Arkansas.

The House also paused to honor the lives of Senator Gary Stubblefield and Representative Stan Berry, with Rep. Berry’s family present in the gallery.

The House will reconvene on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with adjournment of the Fiscal Session expected.