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Global IT Communications highlights gaps in discussion of AI, cybersecurity and IT for L.A. 2028 Olympics, urging early integration for resilience.

Major international events consistently attract diverse technology-related challenges requiring continuous monitoring and adaptive responses.” — Michael Cunanan, CISO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Downtown Los Angeles advances preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Global IT Communications notes that public planning dialogues appear to contain limited detailed discussion regarding artificial intelligence applications, cybersecurity frameworks, and foundational IT infrastructure readiness—areas that historically require sustained attention for large-scale international events.The organization states that while venue construction, transportation logistics, and hospitality preparations receive significant public visibility, the technological systems supporting athlete services, security operations, broadcasting, and attendee experience often operate with less public visibility during planning phases. Global IT Communications suggests that enhanced early-stage focus on these domains could contribute to operational resilience and legacy value.“Effective Olympic technology integration benefits from cross-disciplinary planning that begins well before venue completion,” said Anthony Williams Rare, CEO of Global IT Communications. “When considerations for AI-driven logistics, network security architecture, and scalable IT infrastructure are incorporated into master planning discussions, organizations gain opportunities to address interoperability and resilience challenges proactively rather than reactively.”Michael Cunanan, CISO at Global IT Communications, highlighted the importance of sustained vigilance: “Major international events consistently attract diverse technology-related challenges requiring continuous monitoring and adaptive responses. Establishing clear communication protocols, regular system validation processes, and defined escalation pathways during planning phases helps organizations maintain readiness throughout the event lifecycle.”Global IT Communications references publicly available post-event analyses from recent Olympic and Paralympic Games, which identify technology-related areas where enhanced pre-event planning correlated with improved operational outcomes. The organization notes that these historical observations inform current best practices for mega-event technology preparation but do not constitute predictions about specific outcomes for Los Angeles 2028.Considerations for StakeholdersGlobal IT Communications suggests that stakeholders evaluating technology readiness for large-scale events often examine:- The extent to which AI use cases have been tested against varied operational scenarios- Documentation of cybersecurity validation processes, including third-party assessments- Plans for IT infrastructure scalability to handle peak demand periods- Frameworks for ongoing technology monitoring and incident response during events- Strategies for ensuring technology investments support post-event community objectivesAvailable ResourcesGlobal IT Communications offers confidential technology readiness conversations for organizations involved in major event planning. These discussions focus on sharing general frameworks and publicly available insights rather than conducting proprietary assessments or making specific recommendations. Organizations interested in learning more may contact the firm through its public channels.About Global IT CommunicationsGlobal IT Communications helps enterprise organizations navigate complex technology shifts through strategic communications, Los Angeles Cloud Security and governance messaging, managed compliance , executive alignment, and risk translation. The company supports leaders who need to turn technical change into decisions, policies, and narratives that stakeholders can understand and act on.

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