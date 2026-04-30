Bentley University Joins the LearningWell Coalition Through BentleyPlus Initiative

Bentley University has made a sustained, institution-wide commitment to advancing student wellbeing as a core educational priority.” — E. LaBrent Chrite, President of Bentley University

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LearningWell Coalition is pleased to announce that Bentley University has joined the Coalition as its newest member. Bentley joins through its flagship initiative, BentleyPlus, an institution-wide program that integrates student wellbeing with learning and career readiness across the undergraduate experience.BentleyPlus is a university-wide competency development program designed to help students build the durable skills that underpin both career success and long-term wellbeing. Through a framework of reflection, mentoring, and co-curricular engagement, students develop competencies essential for personal fulfillment, professional success, and lifelong wellbeing, including leadership, ethical reasoning, resilience, and work ethic.At the center of BentleyPlus is a shared definition of wellbeing that emphasizes students’ sense of identity, belonging, agency, character, and purpose. By helping students make connections between who they are, what they value, and what they are learning, the program supports the development of emotional intelligence, resilience, and interpersonal skills critical for success in both life and work.BentleyPlus is embedded across the undergraduate experience, from orientation through graduation, and is supported by partnerships across academic and student affairs, career development, and alumni engagement. Recent expansions of the initiative have further strengthened its focus on mentorship, wellbeing assessment, and the integration of wellbeing into both curricular and co-curricular experiences.“Bentley University has made a sustained, institution-wide commitment to advancing student wellbeing as a core educational priority,” said E. LaBrent Chrite, President of Bentley University. “This commitment has moved beyond isolated programming to become a coherent, integrated model that intentionally connects wellbeing, student learning, and preparation for life and work beyond college. BentleyPlus exemplifies this approach.”Through its membership, Bentley University will contribute to and learn from a broader community of institutions working to embed wellbeing into the core of the student experience.“Bentley’s work reflects the kind of intentional, integrated, and campus-wide approach we aim to advance across the Coalition,” said Keith Buffinton, Executive Director of the LearningWell Coalition. “We are excited to learn from and alongside Bentley as we continue to promote the necessity of advancing lifelong student wellbeing across all of higher education.”About the LearningWell CoalitionThe LearningWell Coalition is a growing network of institutions in the United States and internationally dedicated to advancing higher education to ensure every student is prepared to flourish in work and in life. The Coalition brings together colleges and universities committed to implementing evidence-based, learner-centered practices that support students’ sense of purpose, belonging, agency, character, and identity—capacities essential for long-term wellbeing and meaningful engagement in work and civic life. To learn more about the LearningWell Coalition, visit learningwell.org. About Bentley UniversityBentley University believes good business can impact more than the bottom line – it can change the world. Bentley is a community of future business leaders who will deliver value in the marketplace and lasting positive effects for society. The university’s students are highly sought after, its faculty apply innovative research to real-world problems, and its alumni lead organizations around the world. Bentley educates the head and the heart with an innovative, technology-focused education that integrates the best of business and the arts and sciences and prepares the business leaders of tomorrow to lead successful, rewarding careers. Founded in 1917, the university enrolls 4,500 undergraduate and 800 graduate and PhD students and is set on 163 acres in Waltham, Massachusetts, 10 miles west of Boston. For more information, visit bentley.edu.

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