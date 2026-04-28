Juneau Jury Convicts Brent Clancy for Assault

April 27, 2026

(Juneau, AK) â€“ Last week, a Juneau jury convicted 52-year-old Brent Clancy of one count of Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Assault in the Presence of a Child, and one count of Violation of a Domestic Violence Protective Order.

At trial, the evidence showed that on May 18, 2025, Clancy physically grabbed a minor and threw them onto a couch. Clancy then placed his hand on the minor’s neck, placing them in fear of being strangled and killed. The minor victim described feeling pain from Clancy grabbing them. Two other minors were present and witnessed Clancy’s conduct. Two days after the assault Clancy violated a domestic violence protective order that was obtained on May 19, 2025. Clancy stipulated to two domestic violence aggravators that applied to the felony assault conviction.

Superior Court Judge Larry Woolford presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2026. Clancy faces up to 5 years of imprisonment. District Attorney Whitney Bostick prosecuted this case, with the assistance of paralegal Marley Hettinger and law office assistant Katie Green. This case was investigated by the Juneau Police Department, special thanks to Det. Frank Dolan for his investigation. The State also thanks the SAFE Child Advocacy Center for their support in this matter.

CONTACT: Juneau District Attorney Whitney Bostick at (907) 465-3620 or whitney.bostick@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

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