Acting AG Mills Joins Multistate Settlement with Fintech Companies GreenSky, LLC and GreenSky Holdings, LLC

May 22, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Acting Attorney General Mills announced a multistate settlement with GreenSky, a fintech business which facilitates consumer loans. GreenSky authorized businesses, particularly home improvement and medical businesses, to offer financing through its loans. But Attorney General’s Offices across the country received consumer complaints that some of these businesses took out GreenSky loans in consumers’ names without their consent.

This settlement resolves an investigation pursued by a coalition of statesâ€”Texas, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, and the District of Columbiaâ€”into complaints about unauthorized loans and GreenSky’s oversight and training of the businesses which offered financing through Greensky.

“Alaskans deserve an accurate and transparent process when they’re making significant financial decisions,” said Acting Attorney General Mills, “and it should absolutely never come as a surprise to a consumer that a loan has been taken out in their name.”

The State of Alaska will receive $111,714 of penalties and attorneys’ fees through this settlement. In addition, the settlement sets up a restitution process through which GreenSky will provide up to $6 million of cash or credit redress to consumers. The settlement administrator will contact eligible Alaskans with information about how to claim restitution.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we are no longer posting links to the briefs. Please refer to the Supreme Court’s Docket Search or PACER for all federal briefs. Any briefs that are not otherwise publicly available are available upon request through law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov.