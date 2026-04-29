EPTAM Launches 'Reliability Requires Rhythm'

Helps Medical Manufacturers Scale Increasingly Complex Products

NORTHFIELD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPTAM Precision (“EPTAM” or “The Company”) today announced the launch of “Reliability Requires Rhythm ” (“Rhythm”), a company-wide operational philosophy designed to strengthen new product introduction and transfer execution, while ensuring scalable, repeatable manufacturing performance in complex medical markets As medical device and biotech innovation accelerate, manufacturers face rising product complexity, compressed commercialization timelines, intensifying regulatory scrutiny, and ongoing global supply chain volatility. Scaling from prototype to full production has become one of the most critical and risk-prone phases of the product lifecycle.EPTAM partners with medical OEMs to industrialize complex components and assemblies through precision plastic injection molding, liquid silicone rubber molding, advanced plastic and metal machining, micro-machining, and automated production and inspection systems. The company supports programs from early design collaboration through validated, high-volume manufacturing.“We’re seeing more transfer programs across the market, with many challenges emerging during scale” said Mary Jo Sysko, Vice President of Commercial Development, EPTAM. “Reliability isn’t something you inspect into a process at the end. It requires alignment across engineering, automation, production, and quality from the start.”The Company’s “Rhythm” philosophy formalizes that alignment through earlier cross-functional integration, structured verification milestones, and tighter coordination between design-for-manufacturing, tooling development, automation, and quality systems. By validating critical inputs before accelerating volume, EPTAM aims to reduce variability, protect design intent, and minimize disruption during validation and ramp.“Verification beats confidence,” Steve Cardin, Chief Operating Officer, said. “When programs scale, small disconnects become large problems. “Rhythm” is about eliminating those disconnects before they affect production.”The approach spans EPTAM’s precision plastic injection molding, liquid silicone rubber molding, plastic machining, metal machining and micro-machining, and automated production and inspection systems. Automation is positioned not as a speed tool alone, but as a mechanism to reduce variability and reinforce quality.With the launch of “Reliability Requires Rhythm,” EPTAM reinforces its commitment to helping medical manufacturers bring increasingly complex products to scale with greater control, repeatability, and operational resilience._______About EPTAM Precision SolutionsEPTAM Precision Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-precision components and assemblies for the medical device, biotech, and advanced technology markets. With deep expertise across plastics, metals, liquid silicone rubber, and automated manufacturing, EPTAM partners with medtech innovators to bring complex designs from concept through scalable production with confidence.About Frazier Healthcare PartnersFounded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Since its inception, Frazier has raised over $11 billion of capital for private funds and co-investment opportunities and has invested in more than 200 companies over 33 years. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with an office in New York City (opening June 2025), and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/home

Reliability requires rhythm.

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