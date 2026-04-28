Sanpeggio’s Pizza Opens Its 8th Location in Pelham, Alabama

Pasta in Pelham Sanpeggio's NY Style Pizza in Pelham Tiramisu in Pelham Cheese Bread in Pelham Garlic Bread in Pelham

The homegrown Alabama pizza chain continues its statewide growth, bringing its signature handcrafted pies and neighborhood hospitality to Montgomery Highway.

We’ve always believed that great food can bring everyone together. Opening in Pelham allows us to become part of a new community and continue doing what we love—serving fresh, high-quality food.” — Sravan Kumar

PELHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanpeggio’s Pizza is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1948 Montgomery Hwy, Pelham, AL 35244. The Pelham restaurant marks the brand’s 8th location in Alabama and its continued expansion across the greater Birmingham area.

What began in 2000 as a humble neighborhood pizzeria has grown into a recognized regional favorite, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, consistency, and community. Over the years, Sanpeggio’s Pizza has built a loyal customer base by focusing on what truly matters—fresh ingredients, handcrafted preparation, and an experience that feels both personal and familiar.

The Pelham opening is not just another store launch; it represents a continuation of the brand’s philosophy of growing with intention. Each new location is designed to bring the same trusted flavors and welcoming atmosphere to a new neighborhood while staying deeply rooted in the values that have defined Sanpeggio’s for over two decades.

At the heart of Sanpeggio’s success is its dedication to freshness and craftsmanship. Every day begins early in the kitchen, where dough and sauces are prepared in-house from scratch. This daily ritual ensures that every item served meets the brand’s high standards for quality and taste. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, each pizza is hand-tossed and made to order, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to authenticity.

One of the standout features of the menu is its versatility. Guests visiting the Pelham location can explore a variety of categories beyond pizza, making it an ideal destination whether they are in the mood for a quick bite, a full meal, or catering for a gathering.

The calzones, for instance, offer a rich and satisfying alternative to traditional pizzas. Carefully prepared and generously filled, these folded creations deliver the same handcrafted quality in a different format, appealing to those who enjoy a more compact yet indulgent meal option.

For those craving comfort food, Sanpeggio’s Italian pasta dishes provide a classic and fulfilling choice. Served with freshly prepared garlic bread, these dishes bring a sense of warmth and familiarity, making them a popular option among guests looking for something hearty and traditional.

The menu also includes made-to-order subs, offering a convenient and flavorful option for lunch or a quick meal on the go. Paired with crisp salads prepared with house-made dressings, these items cater to guests who prefer lighter yet satisfying choices.

Another key category that continues to draw attention is the wings selection. Available in both traditional and boneless formats, the wings offer a bold and flavorful addition to the menu. Whether enjoyed as a side, appetizer, or standalone dish, they complement the broader offering and enhance the overall dining experience.

While the breadth of the menu is impressive, one concept that truly sets Sanpeggio’s apart is its innovative Half ‘n’ Half pizza. Designed for flexibility and shared experiences, this offering allows guests to combine two different specialty pizzas on a single crust.

This concept has become a favorite among customers for several reasons. For groups, it eliminates the need to choose just one flavor, making it easier to satisfy different preferences at the table. For individuals, it offers the opportunity to explore more of the menu in a single order. And for families, it creates a shared dining experience that encourages variety and discovery.

The Half ‘n’ Half option reflects Sanpeggio’s understanding of modern dining habits—where customization, choice, and convenience are highly valued. It is a simple yet effective innovation that enhances the overall appeal of the menu while staying true to the brand’s core identity.

In addition to variety and innovation, Sanpeggio’s is also committed to inclusivity in its offerings. Recognizing the diverse dietary preferences of today’s consumers, the menu includes options such as gluten-free cauliflower crust and vegan cheese alternatives. These choices ensure that more guests can enjoy the Sanpeggio’s experience without compromise, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction.

The Pelham location has been thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming and comfortable environment for all types of guests. Whether dining in with family, picking up an order to go, or arranging catering for an event, customers can expect a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Catering, in particular, has become an important part of Sanpeggio’s service offering. With a menu that lends itself well to group settings, the brand has positioned itself as a reliable choice for parties, corporate events, and community gatherings. The addition of the Pelham location further strengthens its ability to serve a wider audience across the region.

Speaking about the opening, Sravan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Sanpeggio’s Pizza, shared his perspective on the milestone.

“We’ve always believed that great food has the power to bring people together,” he said. “Opening in Pelham gives us an opportunity to become part of a new community and continue doing what we love—serving fresh, high-quality food in a welcoming environment.”

This sentiment captures the essence of Sanpeggio’s approach to growth. Rather than focusing solely on expansion, the brand emphasizes connection—building relationships with customers and becoming a familiar presence in each neighborhood it serves.

Over the years, this approach has contributed to Sanpeggio’s strong reputation across the Birmingham area. Each location is more than just a restaurant; it is a community hub where people gather, celebrate, and create memories.

The Pelham opening represents the next chapter in this journey. By bringing its proven model to a new market, Sanpeggio’s aims to replicate the same sense of trust and familiarity that has defined its existing locations.

Looking ahead, Sanpeggio’s Pizza is well-positioned for continued growth across Alabama and beyond. With a strong foundation built over more than two decades, the brand has established a clear identity and a loyal customer base that supports its expansion efforts.

However, despite its growth, Sanpeggio’s remains grounded in its origins. As a homegrown Alabama brand, it takes pride in serving local communities and maintaining a close connection with its customers.

This local focus is evident not only in its operations but also in its sourcing practices. By prioritizing fresh and locally sourced ingredients wherever possible, Sanpeggio’s reinforces its commitment to quality while supporting regional suppliers.

The opening of the Pelham location is a testament to the brand’s ongoing journey—one that is defined by passion, dedication, and a genuine love for great food.

Guests visiting the new location can expect the same level of care and attention that has become synonymous with the Sanpeggio’s name. From the first bite to the last, every element of the experience is designed to reflect the brand’s core values.

Whether it is the handcrafted pizzas, the diverse menu offerings, or the welcoming atmosphere, Sanpeggio’s Pizza continues to deliver on its promise of quality and consistency.

With dine-in, carryout, and catering options available, the new location is equipped to serve a wide range of needs and occasions. From casual meals to special celebrations, Sanpeggio’s aims to be a go-to destination for great food and good company.

About Sanpeggio’s Pizza

Founded in Alabama in 2000, Sanpeggio’s Pizza is a locally grown restaurant chain with eight locations across the greater Birmingham area. Known for its handcrafted, made-to-order pizzas and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, the brand has built a loyal following through its focus on consistency and customer experience.

Over the years, Sanpeggio’s has expanded its menu to include a variety of offerings beyond pizza, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences. With a strong emphasis on community and hospitality, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots.

For more information, please contact the Pelham location directly at (205) 354 6661 or visit www.sanpeggiopizza.com.

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