Mark Delguidice Joins AV TechSource as Director of Business Development

Mark Delguidice, CTS, joins AV TechSource as Director of Business Development for its California office.

Mark Delguidice, 30 year veteran of the AV industry and long-term AVIXA volunteer, joins AV TechSource as Director of Business Development in California.

Mark understands what it takes to deliver projects successfully, and that experience will be a strong asset as we grow our capabilities in the region.” — Tom Harm, Chief Technical Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV TechSource , Inc. is pleased to announce that Mark Delguidice , CTS, has joined the company to drive its outsourced services business across the California market.Mark, with many years of experience in the AV industry, has chaired the AVIXA ITS Council and currently serves on the Membership Committee. Throughout his career, he has supported AV integrators and contractors with installation, programming, engineering, and technical support services, focusing on Gov/Mil, HOW, and EDU markets.“Mark brings the right combination of industry experience, customer relationships, and execution mindset to support our expansion into California,” says Greg Patrick, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This is an important step in scaling the business, and we’re confident in his ability to lead that effort.”The expansion of AV TechSource is a direct response to increasing demand for professional support services for the ProAV industry, which is being asked to do more with less. AV TechSource operates as a scalable extension of the systems integrator’s team, providing on-demand professional services that help integrators expand capacity and execute efficiently without adding permanent overhead. As the company celebrates 20 years in business, its entry into California represents a strategic investment in one of the nation’s largest and most active ProAV markets.“I am so happy to join AV TechSource,” Delguidice says. “I’ve known the company for years, and we’ve partnered together on many projects with great success. I have first-hand experience of their commitment to top-quality work.”“Mark’s technical depth and credibility in the field are well established,” adds Tom Harm, Chief Technical Officer. “He understands what it takes to deliver projects successfully, and that experience will be a strong asset as we grow our capabilities in the region.”About AV TechSourceAV TechSource, Inc. (AVTS) provides professional AV integration support and technical services for commercial audiovisual systems. The company partners with integrators and manufacturers to support end-user projects, delivering skilled field execution, project management, and scalable labor solutions. AVTS focuses on quality, reliability, and technical expertise to help clients complete projects efficiently and maintain high performance standards.

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