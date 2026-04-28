Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness Opens Katonah Location With Advanced Longevity Medicine and Diagnostic Testing

Physician-led practice expands comprehensive wellness and aesthetic services to Westchester County community with a dedicated longevity care facility.

Opening this location allows us to bring comprehensive longevity care directly to the Westchester community. We believe optimal health begins with understanding your body at the cellular level.” — Linda Harkavy, MD

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness has announced that its newest location in Katonah, New York, will open on May 5, bringing advanced longevity medicine, comprehensive diagnostic testing, and refined aesthetic treatments to residents throughout Westchester County. The new practice at 60 Goldens Bridge Road, Suite 3, represents an expansion of the organization's physician-led approach to health optimization and will serve patients in Katonah, Goldens Bridge, Bedford, Bedford Hills, Pound Ridge, and surrounding communities.The Katonah location distinguishes itself through its emphasis on precision longevity care and advanced diagnostic capabilities. Under the direction of Linda Harkavy, MD, the practice offers comprehensive metabolic and cellular assessments designed to identify underlying factors that influence how patients age, function, and feel. This inside-out approach to wellness addresses root causes rather than symptoms alone, creating treatment plans built on objective clinical data.Patients at the Katonah facility will have access to an extensive range of diagnostic tools, including neural check assessments, genetic testing, TruDiagnostic epigenetic testing, and metabolic assessment through PNOE technology. These evaluations examine insulin resistance, gut function, mitochondrial performance, hormonal balance, inflammatory markers, and genetic predispositions to create individualized protocols for each patient.The practice offers metabolic and cellular optimization services including peptide therapy, hormone therapy , medical weight loss programs, IV therapy, hydrogen therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and HaloRed therapy combining red light, salt, and oxygen treatments. Brain and performance optimization services include Exomind technology and neural check assessments designed to support cognitive clarity and mental sharpness."Opening this location allows us to bring comprehensive longevity care directly to the Westchester community," said Linda Harkavy, MD, founder of Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness. "We believe optimal health begins with understanding your body at the cellular level."Dr. Harkavy brings decades of experience in diagnostic imaging and integrative medicine to the practice. A graduate of Brown University and New York Medical College, she completed her internship at Cornell Medical Center and her radiology residency and fellowship at NYU Medical Center. She subsequently served as Assistant Professor of Radiology and Residency Program Director at SUNY Stony Brook, where she contributed to training the next generation of medical professionals.Her entrepreneurial spirit led to the founding of Sunrise Medical Imaging, where she introduced one of the first open MRI scanners on the East Coast and advanced patient-centered diagnostic care. Over more than thirty years, Dr. Harkavy has pursued extensive training in longevity and functional medicine through institutions including A4M, IFM, WorldLink Medical, SSRP, the Clinical Peptide Society, Cenegenics, and AAFE. Her expertise encompasses bioidentical hormone therapy, peptide protocols, metabolic optimization, regenerative treatments, and advanced non-surgical aesthetics.The Katonah location also addresses pelvic health and intimate wellness concerns through treatments such as Emsella for urinary incontinence and intimate rejuvenation procedures using Exion and NeoGen technologies. Functional strength and recovery services include EmSculpt Neo for muscle building and functional wellness, EmFace treatments, and pain management therapies.Once internal health optimization is underway, patients may choose from advanced aesthetic treatments designed to reflect their renewed vitality. The practice offers body and facial contouring through EmSculpt, EmFace non-surgical facelift and skin tightening, and Exion technology. Skin rejuvenation services include Oxyverve multimodality facials, CO2 resurfacing, chemical peels, PRP treatments, PDRN, exosomes, and peptide applications. Injectable services encompass dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers, while additional offerings include hair restoration and medical-grade skincare products.Every protocol at Form & Function Katonah is physician-designed and grounded in clinical precision, reflecting Dr. Harkavy's commitment to evidence-based care. The practice has introduced limited-time membership specials for new patients interested in exploring longevity medicine services beginning May 5.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessForm & Function Aesthetics and Wellness provides physician-led longevity medicine and advanced aesthetic services to patients throughout Westchester County. The practice combines comprehensive diagnostic testing with precision treatment protocols to help patients optimize energy, cognitive clarity, metabolic efficiency, strength, and long-term vitality. With a commitment to addressing root causes of health concerns, Form & Function offers individualized care plans tailored to each patient's unique needs and goals.For more information about services at the Katonah location or to schedule a consultation, contact Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness at (914) 228-7453 or visit formandfunctionaesthetics.com/katonah-ny.

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