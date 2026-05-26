Sciton Names The Plastic Surgery Clinic a National Launch Partner for HALO® TRIBRID™ in Canada

HALO TRIBRID by Sciton combines three laser wavelengths in a single handpiece, now available at The Plastic Surgery Clinic in Mississauga and Toronto as part of Sciton's Canadian national launch.

Dr. Lista and his team bring a level of clinical rigor and patient-centered care that aligns with how Sciton approaches innovation. We are thrilled to launch in Canada alongside them.” — Andrew Hrytzak, Director of Sales for Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plastic Surgery Clinic , one of Canada's most respected cosmetic surgery and aesthetic practices, has been selected by Sciton as a national launch partner for HALOTRIBRID™, the world's first triple-wavelength laser resurfacing device. This designation recognizes The Plastic Surgery Clinic as one of the first practices in Canada to offer this breakthrough innovation, which brings together three of Sciton’s leading resurfacing technologies, HALO, MOXI, and Erbium Resurfacing, into a single handpiece designed to give providers exceptional flexibility, control, and treatment results.What Is HALO TRIBRID HALO TRIBRID integrates three distinct wavelengths into one handpiece, allowing providers to target multiple layers of the skin in a single treatment:- 2940 nm: Smooths and polishes the skin’s surface, improving texture and refining the appearance of fine lines.- 1927 nm: Brightens and balances skin tone, targeting the appearance of superficial pigment and uneven discoloration for a refreshed, luminous complexion.- 1470 nm: Addresses deeper dermal concerns, supporting long-term improvements in skin tone and texture at the level where collagen resides.Each wavelength can be controlled independently, giving providers the flexibility to use them individually, together, or in customized combinations tailored to each patient’s skin type, concerns, and goals.HALO TRIBRID is designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, including:- Fine lines and wrinkles- Sun damage and discoloration- Uneven skin tone and texture- Acne scars and scar revision- The appearance of enlarged pores- The visible signs of aging, and dull, tired-looking skin“HALO TRIBRID represents a meaningful step forward in what we can offer our patients,” said Dr. Frank Lista, MD, FRCSC, Founder and Medical Director of The Plastic Surgery Clinic. “The ability to address multiple skin concerns across multiple layers of the skin in a single session, with a treatment that can be precisely calibrated to each individual, fits exactly with how we approach personalized care at The Plastic Surgery Clinic. We are proud to be bringing this technology to Canada as a national launch partner for Sciton."A National Launch Partnership Built on Clinical Excellence:Sciton selected The Plastic Surgery Clinic as a Canadian national launch partner based on the clinic's established clinical reputation, depth of experience, and commitment to delivering evidence-based aesthetic outcomes.The Plastic Surgery Clinic operates locations in Mississauga and Toronto and performs more than 1,200 procedures per year. Dr. Lista is one of the few plastic surgeons board-certified in both Canada and the United States, holds appointments at Trillium Health Partners, and serves as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Toronto. He has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters and is internationally recognized as a pioneer in aesthetic plastic surgery.Andrew Hrytzak, Sciton’s Director of Sales for Canada, commented, "The Plastic Surgery Clinic represents exactly the kind of partner we look for when introducing a platform like HALO TRIBRID to a new market. Dr. Lista and his team bring a level of clinical rigor and patient-centered care that aligns with how Sciton approaches innovation. We are thrilled to launch in Canada alongside them."Personalized Resurfacing in a Single Appointment:HALO TRIBRID is suitable for a wide range of skin types and can be performed year-round. Treatments are completed in a single appointment and can be customized based on each patient's schedule, desired results, and preferred downtime. Many patients begin noticing skin improvements within days as the skin renews, with continued enhancement over the following weeks and months.Patients interested in HALO TRIBRID are encouraged to schedule a consultation with The Plastic Surgery Clinic to learn more about whether the treatment is the right fit for their skin goals. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.theplasticsurgeryclinic.ca About The Plastic Surgery Clinic:Founded in 1987 by Dr. Frank Lista, MD, FRCSC, The Plastic Surgery Clinic is one of Canada’s most recognized aesthetic surgery and skin care practices, with locations in Mississauga and Toronto, Ontario. Fully accredited by the Ontario Ministry of Health, the clinic is led by Dr. Lista and his team of board-certified surgeons committed to delivering natural-looking results with the highest standard of care.About Sciton:Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Known for its commitment to high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton’s products serve a range of medical and aesthetic needs, including women’s health, skin resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. Sciton’s direct sales operate in over 10 countries, with a distribution network reaching 45+ countries worldwide, providing innovative solutions and setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

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