Quetext Releases Chrome Extension 2.0, Adding AI Content Detection and In-Browser Plagiarism Scanning

Quetext

Major update brings real-time plagiarism and AI-generated content checks directly into the browser, no tab switching required

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quetext, a plagiarism and AI detection platform used by more than 10 million users worldwide, has announced the release of Version 2.0 of its Chrome extension. The update introduces AI-powered detection of AI-generated content and a streamlined in-browser scanning experience, allowing students, educators, and professionals to check content for originality without ever leaving the page they’re on.

The chrome extension with AI Detection engine identifies content produced by major large language models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and many more and returns a clear probability score so users can make informed decisions about their content. Combined with Quetext’s proprietary DeepSearch™ technology, which analyzes context, word placement, and sentence structure to catch exact matches, near-matches, and paraphrased passages, the extension also offers a comprehensive plagiarism check in a single workflow. This will help users maintain their writing integrity right at the beginning of their content research phase.

Version 2.0 also introduces a frictionless in-browser experience. Users can highlight any text on a webpage, click the "scan content”, and receive instant plagiarism and AI detection results. Users can click on view report to dive deeper into the results. All of this can be achieved without copying and pasting into a separate tool or switching tabs. Results are displayed through Quetext’s ColorGrade™ Feedback system, which visually distinguishes exact matches, near-matches, and AI-flagged passages for side-by-side review.

“As AI-written content becomes more prevalent, writers and educators need tools that go beyond traditional plagiarism detection,” said a Quetext spokesperson. “With Version 2.0 of our Chrome extension, we’re putting both plagiarism checking and AI detection right where people work, inside their browser. No extra steps, no separate tools. Just highlight, click, and know.”

Key Features of Quetext Chrome Extension 2.0:

• AI Detection: Identifies text generated by leading LLMs including ChatGPT, Gemini, and more with a clear probability score for each scan.

• In-Browser Scanning: Highlight text on any webpage or google docs and scan it instantly from the extension, no tab switching or copy-pasting required.

• DeepSearch™ Technology: Contextual plagiarism detection that catches exact matches, near-matches, and paraphrased content.

• ColorGrade™ Feedback: Visual, color-coded results that distinguish between different types of matches and AI-flagged passages.

The Quetext Chrome extension is available now at no cost on the Chrome Web Store, with free accounts supporting up to 2,000 words. Paid plans, Essential starting at $8.25/month and Professional at $16.50/month per user, unlock higher word limits, downloadable plagiarism and AI reports, and bulk file uploads.

About Quetext

Quetext is the leading platform for plagiarism and AI detection, trusted by more than 10 million students, teachers, and professionals worldwide. From catching unintentional copying to identifying AI-generated text, Quetext gives users a complete picture of their work before they submit it. The platform includes a plagiarism checker, AI Detector, AI Humanizer, AI Summarizer, Grammar Checker, and Citation Generator. Learn more at www.quetext.com.

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