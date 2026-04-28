Caregivers coming together with a calendar

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Caregiving can often feel overwhelming and lonely, but it doesn’t have to be. The American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) Event Calendar is a centralized hub designed to connect, educate, and support caregivers of military service members and Veterans through accessible and meaningful events.

What is the MVCN Event Calendar?

At its core, the MVCN calendar reflects the mission of Military and Veteran Caregiver Network: to reduce isolation and build community through peer support, education and shared experiences. This calendar brings together a wide range of opportunities tailored specifically to individuals who provide care for those who have served.

How does MVCN build community and reduce isolation?

One of the most popular types of events featured on the calendar is caregiver peer support groups. These groups, called “Sharing the Journey,” create a safe and confidential space where caregivers can share their experiences, challenges and successes with others who truly understand. These groups are facilitated by trained peers and emphasize empathy, encouragement and practical advice. These groups are designed to bring caregivers together for connection and peer support, reinforcing the importance of community in caregiving journeys.

In addition, the MVCN calendar includes “Caregiver Chats” and Whole Health opportunities. Caregiver Chats are text-only events that allow caregivers who may be in a hospital setting or next to their care recipient to get support without needing to talk aloud. “Caregivers, Your Life and Your Health Matters” workshops are designed to give caregivers a chance to recharge, reflect and prioritize self-care. They emphasize the importance of maintaining physical and emotional health, an essential but often overlooked aspect of caregiving. ”Wellbeing YOU” is a weekly offering providing a self-care that can be practiced on your own time.

What educational webinars and training are offered through MVCN?

Another major category is educational webinars and trainings. These events focus on building skills and knowledge that caregivers can use in their daily lives. Topics may include mental health awareness, stress management, navigating health care systems, or financial and legal resources. By attending these sessions, caregivers gain tools that not only improve their caregiving abilities but also support their own well-being.

The calendar also highlights workshops and conferences, which often provide deeper dives into specialized topics. These events may feature expert speakers, interactive sessions and opportunities to engage with organizations that support military families. For caregivers looking to expand their network or learn from professionals in the field, these offerings can be especially valuable.

Why should I join?

Beyond structured programming, the calendar serves as a gateway to community-building opportunities. It connects caregivers to a broader ecosystem of support, including mentorship programs and online communities where ongoing interaction is possible. Caregivers, whether new to the role or experienced, can find something relevant and helpful.

Ultimately, the MVCN Event Calendar is a powerful resource because it brings everything into one accessible place. Instead of searching across multiple platforms, caregivers can rely on this curated schedule to discover events that meet their needs. It reflects a holistic approach to caregiving support, combining emotional connection, practical education and personal wellness.

For anyone supporting a military service member or Veteran, exploring www.redcross.org/caregivers is a meaningful step toward finding community, gaining knowledge and feeling less alone.