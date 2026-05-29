Mental healthcare contributes to Veteran wellbeing at VA  

At the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), a career of caring doesn’t stop at healing the body.

Veterans who have given so much in service to our country often face unique and difficult challenges adapting to civilian life, challenges that can go well beyond the physical. Just as our physicians and specialists heal the body, we also recognize the importance of mental healthcare.

That’s why VA recruits talented psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, counselors, therapists, peer specialists and psychiatric nurses to support each Veteran’s journey toward Whole Health.

Life-changing (and life-saving) work

The impact our care teams have is immeasurable, and it is no stretch of the imagination to say that lives have been saved by the passionate and compassionate professionals who work in our VA facilities.

David Foskey, 55, an Army Veteran, was honorably discharged in 1999. Since then, he has navigated in and out of residential treatment programs and faced serious setbacks—until he got help from VA providers.

“What has changed this time… is the support I have with VA, balanced medications, along with continued counseling and lots of coping skills,” he said, adding, “VA saved my life.”

Bridging distances to care

Our mental health healthcare professionals also find new and innovative ways to help Veterans bridge distances to their care. Many Veterans, like 83-year old Air Force Veteran Alfred Izzarone, use VA’s TeleMental Health care services to stay connected to their care teams.

Being able to use VA’s TeleMental Health services was a game-changer for Izzarone, who could receive care from the comfort of his home.

“They kept the same thing going that they had done in person,” Izzarone said of the VA staff in Cambridge, Md. “They will speak to you and help you get through whatever you’re going through.”

Thanks to the care he has received, Izzarone has rediscovered the joy of life. He spends his days gardening, fishing and visiting with friends and family. He also loves attending concerts and baseball games. His mental health journey is ongoing, but he now faces each day with confidence and resilience.

By choosing to build your career at VA, you’ll be able to help Veterans just like Izzarone meet their mental healthcare goals, no matter the distance.

Beyond patient care

Mental health is a core principle across VA, and that means you don’t have to work directly with patients to make an impact. In our Office of Research and Development, for example, our VA researchers work to advance our understanding of mental health every day, all while exploring unique and innovative programs that improve outcomes for Veterans.

As patient needs continue to evolve, VA offers a unique environment where evidence-based care, cutting-edge research and innovative technologies come together to support healing, recovery and resilience. For mental healthcare providers seeking a career with purpose, support and impact, there’s never been a more exciting time to explore opportunities at VA.

Education support that makes a difference

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to master new skills, VA has education support options that can help you pay for school or explore new development opportunities in mental healthcare fields.

Explore the opportunities

By bringing your mental health care expertise to VA, you’ll be making a difference in the lives of those who have served our country with honor. In turn, you can broaden your own horizons with benefits that make a difference. Learn more at VA Careers.