Redefine ROI's Generative Engine Optimization service helps brands get cited by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews - starting at ₹35,000/month.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefine ROI, an AI-driven SEO agency in Noida, India, has launched a new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) service for a search world where AI engines, not blue links, answer buyers' first questions.The service fills a gap that many SEO providers overlook. It helps brands get noticed in ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews.THE PROBLEMA B2B founder searches for the best CRM for early-stage startups. They do not open a browser. They ask ChatGPT. The answer appears in an instant, citing three companies by name. The other twelve companies that rank on Google's first page are invisible. Most SEO agencies are still optimizing for search engine results, not for AI-generated answers.What Is Generative Engine Optimization?GEO focuses on improving a brand's content, entity presence, and technical signals. This allows AI engines to recognize, trust, and reference the brand in their answers.AI SEO differs from Old SEO, which focuses on websites' ranking on SERPs, whereas AI SEO doesn't rank pages. Instead, extract answers from credible, structured, and authoritative sources.In simple terms, traditional SEO earns a brand a position on the list. GEO earns it in the paragraph that the user actually reads.Why Traditional SEO Is No Longer EnoughSearch behaviour has shifted. Users with navigational or commercial intent still use Google's ranking pages. Users with decision-making or research intent turn to conversational AI.What if a brand ranks in the #1 position on Google, but is not necessarily to be cited by AI engines because different signals govern Google rankings and AI citations.Market ContextThe timing reflects a structural shift is how businesses and their customers search for information. According to Gartner, organic search traffic to brand websites is projected to fall by 25% by 2026 as AI-powered search captures a growing share of informational and research queries.In the Indian market, this shift is accelerating: conversational AI usage among urban professionals and startup founders has grown significantly, with tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity moving from novelty to daily workflow.The majority of SEO marketing agencies have not yet developed a methodology for AI visibility. For brands that act before their competitors, the GEO services category is nascent, creating a first mover advantage. It is Redefine ROI's service that captures that opportunity."We started Redefine ROI because we kept seeing the same problem: brands with good SEO and poor AI visibility. They ranked on Google, but when their buyers asked ChatGPT for a recommendation, a competitor's name came up instead. That is a conversion problem, not a rankings problem, and it requires a different solution.Search was shifting to conversational engines, AI answers, and zero-click AI experiences. Most agencies kept using the same one-size-fits-all tactics. We set out to solve the modern problem: help brands gain visibility not just on Google, but across every AI platform where buying decisions now start."- Mrinal Kaushik, Founder, Redefine ROIWhat Redefine ROI GEO and LLM Service IncludesRedefine ROI shapes its GEO and LLM optimization services around five key pillars. Each pillar focuses on a specific way AI engines choose and reference content.• AI Visibility Audit & Competitive Benchmarking - A baseline audit of current brand mentions across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and AI Overviews.• Entity Authority Building - Wikidata and schema markup implementation, NAP consistency, and a third-party mentions to make the brand recognizable to LLMs as a distinct entity.• LLM-Citable Content Creation - uses semantic content clusters and FAQ structures. It also includes passage-level optimization. This is for AI extraction, not only for keyword matching.- Technical GEO Implementation: Implement Organization, Article, FAQPage, HowTo, and Service schema. Validate structured data using Google's Rich Results Test and Schema.org.• Citation Tracking & Monthly Reporting - A dashboard that tracks brand appearances in AI answers by platform, query type, and competitive share.The service is available to small businesses, startups, and enterprises. Pricing starts at ₹35,000 per month for single-category SMBs, with startup packages from ₹55,000 per month, and SaaS or B2B mid-market engagements from ₹90,000 per month.Brands can check their AI visibility with a free AI Visibility Audit. Just visit: https://redefineroi.com/seo-audit/ . You'll receive the audit as a PDF in 5 business days, and there's no commitment needed.ABOUT REDEFINE ROIRedefine ROI is an AI-driven SEO agency that helps startups, small and mid-size businesses, and enterprises improve organic search performance through affordable, data-led SEO solutions.Founded in 2023 by Mrinal Kaushik, the agency works with startups, small and medium businesses, and enterprises across India, the UK, the US, and Australia to build organic visibility across both traditional search engines and AI platforms.• 100+ completed SEO and GEO campaigns• 50+ active clients across healthcare, SaaS, ecommerce, B2B• 13+ years of combined founder experience

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