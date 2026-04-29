Mayfield Hotels Reports 32.8% Q1 2026 Revenue Increase

Mayfield attributed the above-market increase to its deployment of AI room pricing and labor-saving automations designed for independent hotel owners.

Mayfield Hotels presents a way forward for hotel owners navigating continued inflation, rising political instability, and the resulting pressures on operating margins.” — Melissa Magnuson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfield Hotels, an independent hotel platform operating across the United States and the United Kingdom, today reported a 32.8% increase in revenue for Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.The company attributed the increase primarily to its accelerated deployment of AI-driven room pricing and labor-saving automations designed specifically for independent hotel owners. Mayfield Hotels supports independent properties through resilient and market-sustainable local demand segments, including construction, energy, medical, education, and midscale group business.Mayfield Hotels delivered same-store revenue growth of 32.8% in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025, materially outperforming the U.S. midscale hotel segment, where STR/CoStar projected RevPAR (revenue per available room) to decline over the same period (-0.2%). Source: STR/CoStar, U.S. Hotel Forecast Assumptions, February 2026. Mayfield’s revenue growth reflects same-store performance in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025, based on hotels that joined the Mayfield Hotels Independent Group prior to Q1 2026.Melissa Magnuson, Co-Founder of Mayfield Hotels, commented, “Mayfield Hotels presents a way forward for hotel owners navigating continued inflation, rising political instability, and the resulting pressures on operating margins. We are committed to enhancing the success of independent hotel operators, while strengthening the local communities these hotels serve.”About Mayfield HotelsMayfield Hotels is an independent hotel platform headquartered in the United States and the United Kingdom. Mayfield Hotels, which launched in September 2025 with 100 hotels, had since added 34 new properties, and expects continued expansion across the United States and United Kingdom. The company reflects an alternative approach to the traditional franchise model via a technology-led operating system configured for independent hotels.For more information, please contact:info@mayfieldhotels.com

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