Ferretly, AI-Leading Background Screening Firm Launches Major Platform Updates

Ferretly, the AI-powered social media screening and digital risk intelligence platform, announces its largest release to date with new video intelligence, global sanctions screening, and agentic AI profile discovery capabilities.

Ferretly's largest platform release adds AI video intelligence, global sanctions screening, and agentic profile discovery—redefining digital risk.

The threat landscape has fundamentally changed. Risks don't live in text posts anymore—they live in images, video, and digital identities built across dozens of platforms.” — Darrin Lipscomb, CEO, Ferretly

EASTON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferretly, a leader in AI-driven social media screening and behavioral intelligence, today announced the launch of its most advanced platform release to date. Built entirely in-house, this release offers breakthrough capabilities in video analysis, global sanctions screening, agentic AI profile discovery and deeper investigative scanning—redefining how organizations assess digital risk.

As online behavior shifts decisively toward video and global digital footprints grow more complex, traditional screening tools are struggling to keep pace. This latest platform update closes that gap—bringing together behavioral intelligence, visual AI, compliance data, and investigative depth into a single, unified platform.

“The threat landscape has fundamentally changed. Risks don’t live in text posts anymore—they live in images and video, in global financial networks, in the digital identities people build across dozens of platforms. Our latest release gives organizations a single system to see all of it, with the AI precision to act on what they find. This is what modern risk intelligence has to look like.”

— Darrin Lipscomb, CEO, Ferretly

The latest version of the Ferretly platform expands social media screening into a unified platform for behavioral, visual, and compliance intelligence

Key Capabilities Introduced

Full Video & Audio Analysis

Ferretly delivers frame-by-frame video intelligence—analyzing visual content moving beyond traditional metadata or transcript-based approaches. Organizations can now detect risk indicators such as weapons, drugs, nudity, extremist symbols, gestures, and contextual behaviors embedded directly within video content across social platforms. Using customizable keywords, the system can identify specific objects, scenes, locations, brands, logos, and abstract concepts—all configurable to each organization’s exact risk tolerance.

Global Sanctions & Watchlist Screening

Ferretly integrates real-time sanctions intelligence from more than 1,000 global sources—including UN, OFAC, EU, UK, Canada, Interpol, and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) databases—directly within every social media report. The feature automatically runs comprehensive sanctions, watchlist, debarment, and regulatory screening alongside social analysis, eliminating the need for separate compliance workflows. Designed for KYC/AML, investor due diligence, vendor screening, employment verification, and third-party risk assessments, Global Sanctions delivers one of the most comprehensive cross-border compliance datasets available.

Agentic AI Profile Discovery

Ferretly introduces a new standard in profile identification. Unlike conventional search tools that rely on simple name or username matching, Ferretly’s multi-agent AI system applies deep reasoning across thousands of permutations—cross-referencing profile image comparison, name and username correlation, location proximity, and a proprietary billion-profile OSINT database to locate and verify a subject’s complete digital footprint in minutes. The result: fewer missed profiles, fewer false positives, and greater confidence in identity resolution at scale.

Deep Scan

For investigations requiring maximum visibility, Ferretly introduces Deep Scan—a powerful optional add-on that doubles the number of posts analyzed from a subject’s social profiles. Deep Scan delivers a significantly more comprehensive view of online behavior, patterns, and risk indicators, surfacing what standard analysis leaves behind. When nothing can be left to chance, Deep Scan provides the thoroughness enterprise and government organizations require.

Organization Dashboard & Expanded Pricing Models

Ferretly introduces a new Organization Dashboard giving administrators a real-time snapshot of report and credit usage over time, total subjects queued, average turnaround times, and behavioral makeup across the full organization—enabling smarter resource planning and compliance oversight at scale.

Ferretly has also expanded its pricing structure to meet the needs of growing teams. Usage-based billing is now available alongside the proven pre-paid option, and Enterprise plans can be purchased pre-paid or on monthly and annual usage terms—giving organizations complete control over how they scale.

A Unified Platform for Modern Risk Intelligence

Unlike fragmented tools or third-party integrations, Ferretly’s in-house developed platform delivers faster results, deeper insights, and greater control for enterprise and government organizations. With the addition of video intelligence, global compliance data, and agentic profile discovery, Ferretly moves beyond traditional screening into a new category: comprehensive digital risk intelligence.

Availability

This latest release is available immediately to all Ferretly customers. Video Analysis, Global Sanctions screening, and Deep Scan are available as modular add-ons.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.ferretly.com or contact sales@ferretly.com.

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