Dr. Veronica Njwaba Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Veronica Njwaba, high-performance financial strategist and founder of BenBecca Financial Group LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how professionals and business owners can transform income into lasting, generational wealth.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Njwaba explores how to protect income, optimize tax efficiency, and implement advanced strategies designed for long-term financial security and legacy building. She breaks down why mastering how to keep, grow, and protect money empowers individuals to live with intention, freedom, and a lasting legacy.Dr. Veronica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/dr-veronica-njwaba

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