Terrance Lackey Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terrance Lackey, founder of White Glove Medical Logistics, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, integrity, and purpose have shaped his approach to leadership and mission-driven business.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Lackey explores how military precision, accountability, and service-based leadership translate into building reliable, high-performance organizations, and how these principles can be applied to creating lasting impact in business and communities.Terrance Lackey believes, “Real leadership isn’t about titles or rank; it’s about serving others with purpose and consistency.”Terrance’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/terrance-lackey

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