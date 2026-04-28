GitProtect Report: DevOps Incidents Rise by 21%, While Impact Hours Double to 9,255

With 607 recorded incidents, DevOps platforms experienced a 21% year-over-year increase, while total disruption time nearly doubled to 9,255 hours in 2025.

GORZóW WIELKOPOLSKI, POLAND, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GitProtect.io , the world leader in DevOps backup and disaster recovery, tracked and analyzed security breaches, outages, and performance degradation on top development platforms, highlighting the scale, frequency, and impact of incidents affecting millions of users worldwide. DevOps Threats Unwrapped Report 2026 reveals a sharp surge in disruption across leading DevOps platforms. In 2025 alone, 607 incidents were recorded, totaling 9,255 hours and 26 minutes of impacted performance. To put this into perspective, that’s enough time to fly to the Moon and back more than 60 times, or complete over 1,200 round-trip flights between New York and London. And since time is money, the cost is just as striking. Assuming an average developer rate of $80 per hour, this translates into over $740,000 in lost engineering productivity alone.To compare, in 2024, these platforms recorded 502 incidents, totaling just over 4,755 hours of disruption – meaning downtime nearly doubled in 2025.DevOps platform outage duration doubled in 2025While the total number of incidents rose by 21% (607 vs. 502), the real story lies in their impact. Total downtime surged by nearly 95%, jumping from 4,755 to 9,255 hours – meaning disruptions didn’t just become more frequent, but far more severe and harder to resolve, with incident duration nearly doubling.Looking deeper, 156 incidents were classified as critical or major, lasting 1,769 hours and 43 minutes. That’s a 69% year-over-year increase in the most severe incidents – a clear signal that the risk landscape is intensifying.The instability peaked in Q2 2025, which recorded the highest quarterly total with 47 incidents. Within that period, June stood out as the most volatile month, with 21 incidents, marking a peak period of operational instability across the analyzed platforms.Degraded performance drives 62% of DevOps platform outagesThe 2025 data reveals a significant disparity between the number of incidents and their actual impact on operations. While some categories occur frequently, others consume a disproportionate amount of time.- Degraded performance (the most frequent): This remains the most common issue, accounting for 62% of all recorded incidents (374 cases). Despite their high frequency, these events represented only 34% of the total downtime (3,059 hours).- Maintenance (the most time-consuming): Although maintenance activities represented a mere 4% of incidents, they were responsible for 30% of the total duration. This disproportion shows that planned or unplanned maintenance remains the primary driver of platform unavailability.- Critical and major incidents: These high-severity events, resulting in partial or total service unavailability, accounted for 26% of all incidents and consumed 22% of the total time.- No-impact incidents: Minor issues accounted for 8% of incidents and 16% of the total duration, representing events that were logged but did not actively disrupt user operations.Platform-specific breakdown: Where DevOps disruptions hit the hardest in 2025In 2025, GitLab recorded the highest cumulative number of critical and major incidents (62), totaling over 754 hours of impact. Jira followed closely with 44 incidents resulting in nearly 728 hours of downtime. GitHub maintained a relatively low downtime-to-scale ratio, with 172 hours of impact across 35 incidents. Meanwhile, Bitbucket experienced 15 critical and major incidents totaling 113 hours and 59 minutes.Looking at monthly extremes, GitHub’s most disruptive month was December, with five critical and major incidents. However, the most significant impact occurred in March, when just two incidents caused over 58 hours of degraded performance, including a prolonged outage triggered by expired internal credentials.For GitLab, July stood out as the most severe month, with 11 incidents totaling over 252 hours of disruption, including a nearly 50-hour outage caused by incorrectly deleted OAuth refresh tokens. Bitbucket’s most disruptive month was May, with five incidents resulting in over 84 hours of total impact, including a major 49-hour disruption affecting pipeline execution. In Jira, June recorded the highest number of incidents (nine), totaling nearly 48 hours of disruption. The longest incident that month lasted almost 24 hours and affected Jira Software and Jira Service Management due to Forge-related errors in the Singapore region.To download the full report, visit the report's website. Building Resilience in a Cloud-First WorldThese figures serve as a powerful reminder that even the world’s leading platforms are not immune to infrastructure disruptions. While these providers offer high levels of native resilience, the complexity of modern DevOps ecosystems means that outages are an inevitable reality.To mitigate these risks, organizations must adopt a proactive security posture. Implementing an independent, third-party backup is essential – not only to protect data but to maintain offline access, establish backup communication paths, and ensure a clear incident response plan. Ultimately, these measures are critical to sustaining seamless operations and ensuring business continuity during unexpected cloud disruptions.About GitProtect.ioGitProtect.io by Xopero Software is an automated and manageable backup and recovery solution for all Jira, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and more DevOps stack data. It ensures data accessibility and seamless workflow for Jira Admins, DevOps, and Security Teams. Trusted by Security Teams, it helps to meet the Cloud Shared Responsibility Model, comply with security standards, and empower them with audit-ready governance, advanced reporting, and best-in-class security controls. The company’s solutions are used in over 60 countries by more than 2,000 organizations, including Fortune 500 companies.

The Tools You Trust Are Weaponized | 2026 DevOps Threats Unwrapped

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