Celebrace Introduces First Fully Integrated AI-Driven Custom Metal Braces System

Platform connects AI-driven planning, patient-specific metal brackets, and digitally engineered bonding in one continuous workflow

Designing the bracket system directly from the approved digital plan improves alignment between visualization and execution. That carries through during bonding and treatment.” — Dr. Neil Warshawsky

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrace today introduced the first fully integrated, 100% digital, AI-driven custom metal braces system, already in active clinical use across orthodontic practices in North America and Australia, marking a milestone in the evolution of fixed orthodontics. The system was recently recognized with the 2026 AAO Ortho Innovator Award for Market Impact and is backed by scalable digital manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, supporting continued clinical adoption and growing market momentum.

While orthodontics has benefited from digital planning and custom appliances for years, these elements have largely remained separate. Developed and refined over more than two years of clinical use, each Celebrace case integrates AI-driven treatment planning, patient-specific metal bracket design, precision slot prescription aligned to the approved digital setup, and digitally engineered indirect bonding (IDB) trays. This integrated approach enables precision from planning through clinical execution and finishing.

Treatment plans are delivered in under 24 hours. Once approved, Celebrace ships 3D-printed metal brackets and IDB trays in under 10 days.

“Celebrace begins with an AI-generated treatment plan, which the doctor reviews and approves as the virtual setup,” said Dr. Mehdi Peikar, Founder and Inventor of Celebrace. “From the approved plan, we reverse engineer a fully individualized prescription for each metal bracket. Unlike traditional braces, which rely on standardized prescriptions, Celebrace builds the appliance directly from the plan. When planning, prescription, and placement originate within the same digital ecosystem, execution becomes more intentional and structurally aligned.”

Dr. Mehdi Peikar, DDS, MS, PhD is an orthodontist, inventor, and former CEO of Brius who holds more than 60 patents and has treated thousands of patients worldwide. His training spans quantum mechanics and condensed matter physics (University of Illinois), biomechanics (Johns Hopkins University), and orthodontics (UCLA), bringing a rare integration of physics, engineering, and clinical orthodontics to fixed appliance design. This foundation supported the development of Celebrace as a fully integrated, AI-driven system built to align planning, prescription, and clinical execution.

Dr. Neil Warshawsky, a board-certified orthodontist focused on efficiency in modern orthodontics, uses Celebrace in his practice and noted its alignment with digital workflows. “Designing the bracket system directly from the approved digital plan improves alignment between visualization and execution,” said Dr. Warshawsky. “That carries through during bonding and treatment.”

Dr. Hessam Rahimi, a board-certified orthodontist and clinical advisor, highlighted the broader significance of the system and its recent industry recognition. “Celebrace represents a meaningful shift toward fully integrated treatment design, where the approved digital plan directly informs the bracket prescription, appliance expression, and clinical execution. That level of alignment has important implications for how we think about precision and execution in fixed orthodontics.”

As digital tools continue to shape orthodontic workflows, structural alignment between treatment planning and appliance design becomes increasingly relevant. Celebrace continues to advance its platform and operational capabilities as adoption expands across practices seeking greater alignment between digital planning and bracket expression.

About Celebrace

Celebrace is an orthodontic technology company advancing fixed appliance systems through fully digital architecture. Founded by Dr. Mehdi Peikar, DDS, MS, PhD, Celebrace integrates AI-driven treatment planning, patient-specific metal bracket design, and digitally engineered indirect bonding workflows within a single digital platform. The company’s mission is to support structural alignment between digital treatment planning and bracket expression in fixed orthodontics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.