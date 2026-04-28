Beat the Heat

People are experiencing extreme heat and heat waves all over the country, even in places that are not accustomed to such temperatures. Dr. Cedric Dark associate professor of emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where summer heat and humidity are the norm, shares precautions to take when you are outdoors this summer – whether traveling to a place with high heat or experiencing an extreme rise in temperatures that you are just not used to.

If planning for a vacation in an area of high heat, in addition to packing sunscreen with at least 30 SPF, be sure to include a portable misting fan, a hand towel to wet and help you cool off and proper clothing.

“Pack light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen and bring a loose-fitting hat. Tight clothing is going to retain heat,” said Dark.

If you are planning on spending time outdoors, Dark says to limit your activity, especially during the hottest times of the day and try to be in the shade as much as possible.

“The main thing is to protect your skin from the sun,” Dark said. “Also, make sure you stay hydrated with water and not alcoholic or caffeinated drinks, which can dehydrate you due to their chemical content. By the time you are feeling thirsty, you are already mildly dehydrated.”

The travel tips also apply to people living in locations experiencing unusual extreme heat. In addition, in these areas, keep a close eye on vulnerable populations, such as your pets, children and senior citizens. They may not be able to control their activities and tolerate high heat.

If you begin to feel light-headed or experience vomiting, nausea or confusion while outdoors, you should immediately get out of the heat and find a cooling center. If the location you are in doesn’t have one, find a cool, air-conditioned area.