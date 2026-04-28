Promizi Introduces User-Verified Platform for More Transparent Online Coupon Codes

Promizi platform homepage showcasing real-time verified coupon codes and community-driven deals

Promizi launches a platform focused on real-time, user-verified promo codes and improved transparency in the online savings industry.

Coupon platforms should help users save time, not waste it. Promizi is built to deliver transparent, real-time, user-verified deals people can actually trust.” — Pawel Kruszynski

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As online shopping continues to grow globally, new approaches are emerging to improve the reliability and transparency of coupon codes and promotional offers. Promizi has introduced a platform designed to address these challenges through real-time, user-verified deals and open participation from its community.Many coupon platforms rely on traditional aggregation models, which may not always reflect current deal availability or user feedback. As a result, shoppers can encounter outdated codes and inconsistent results.“I noticed there was no simple way for users to contribute or verify deals they found,” said Pawel Kruszynski, founder of Promizi. “The goal was to create a system that is more transparent and reflects real user experience.”The platform enables users to submit coupon codes, share deals, and suggest new brands. This structure allows content to evolve based on current activity rather than relying solely on static listings.In addition to user submissions, Promizi includes a feedback system where users can indicate whether a promo code works, helping surface more reliable offers over time.Beyond coupon listings, the platform is expanding its Brand Knowledge system, which provides informational content about brands, including product-related FAQs and insights aimed at supporting more informed purchasing decisions.Promizi currently features a growing number of brands across multiple categories, with a focus on improving coverage and maintaining up-to-date information.The platform is being developed with a global audience in mind, with ongoing expansion across markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia.“Coupon platforms should help users save time by providing accurate and accessible information,” Kruszynski added. “We wanted to create an environment where users can participate and contribute to that process.”As the online savings space continues to evolve, platforms that incorporate transparency and user feedback may play an increasing role in shaping how consumers discover and evaluate deals.About PromiziPromizi is a community-driven platform that helps users discover and share deals through transparent, user-verified offers. By combining simplicity, open participation, and real-time feedback, Promizi offers a modern alternative to traditional coupon websites.

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